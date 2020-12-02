Walcott Commences Field Work at the Tyr Silver Project

Vancouver, December 2, 2020 - Walcott Resources Ltd. (CSE: WAL) (FSE: WR2) (OTC PINK: WALRF) (the "Company" or "Walcott") announces it has commenced field work at its 60% owned Tyr Silver Project located in north-northeast New South Wales, Australia. The Tyr Silver Project consists of close to 300 square kilometres including two historic silver mines that were last operational between 1920 and 1935. The tenement was granted on the 29th of March 2018, for a period of 6 years. The project is located approximately 20kms southwest of the town of Tenterfield and is accessible via paved road.

Walcott has engaged Xplore Resources, geological consultants, of North Lakes, Queensland Australia to conduct the field program. Current activities under the mandate include stakeholder communications, review and verification of previously reported geological data, preliminary rock chip sampling, and field reporting.

About Walcott Resources Ltd.

Walcott is a British Columbia based Company involved in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and Australia. The Company holds an option to acquire a 100% undivided interest, subject to a 1.5% NSR on all base, rare earth elements and precious metals, in the Cobalt Hill copper- gold-cobalt property (the "Property"), consisting of eight mineral claims covering an area of approximately 1,727.43 hectares located in the Trail Creek Mining Division in the Province of British Columbia, Canada.

In addition, the Company has acquired 60% of two silver assets in Australia - the Tyr Silver Project in northern New South Wales and Century South Silver-Zinc Project in north-west Queensland.

