Antler Gold Commences Maiden Exploration Drilling Program on Erongo Western Project, Central Namibia

Halifax, December 2, 2020 - Antler Gold Inc. (TSXV: ANTL) ("Antler") is pleased to announce that Reverse Circulation ("RC") exploration drilling has commenced on the Sandamap Shear (W1 Target) on the Erongo Western Project, located in central Namibia. The Phase 1 scout drilling program is designed to test a range of Induced Polarization ("IP") targets occurring over a strike length of approximately 3.5 kilometers (see Antler's news release dated November 18, 2020).

Phase 1 Drilling Program Highlights:

Approximately 15 RC drill holes, totaling 3,500 meters, are planned for the Sandamap Shear.

Drill holes are planned as traverses along select IP survey lines.

Priority targets include Sandamap Shear North, Sandamap Shear Central, and Sandamap Shear South as described in Antler's news release dated November 18, 2020 and below.

Drill targets have been prioritized according to the strength and depth of the IP anomaly, coincidence with elevated gold‐in‐soil anomalies, historical exploration results, and favourable geological and structural settings.

Phase 2 Drilling Program

An additional 3,500 meters is planned to test the Sandamap East targets where significant IP anomalies are evident at shallow depths. The final targets for this phase of the program will be based on both the IP survey results and results from the geochemical survey recently completed across the exploration area.

Sandamap Shear Target Summary:

Sandamap Shear North: A 1,000 m long moderate to strong IP anomaly consisting of two zones of elevated chargeability at around 100 m below surface. These coalesce at depth to form a contiguous 1,500 m long, strong IP anomaly. Coincident gold in soil anomalies and high strain shearing are evident at surface.

Sandamap Shear Central: A 1,400 m long moderate IP anomaly consisting of two parallel targets at depths around 100 m coalescing at depth to merge with Sandamap Shear North. Coincident gold in soil anomalies and high strain shearing are evident at surface.

Sandamap Shear South: A 800 m long moderate to strong IP anomaly developed approximately 75 m below surface increasing in strength with depth. Coincident high strain shearing and a subtle gold in soil anomaly are evident at surface.

Sandamap Shear

The Sandamap Auriferous Shear Zone ("Sandamap Shear") comprises NNE trending, ESE steeply dipping ferruginous quartz veins, gossan stringers and mylonite rocks that are parallel to and may be associated with the Welwitchia lineament and are on the edge of a D3/D4 late‐Damaran leucogranite dome. The elongated en-echelon highly altered shear zone is hosted by upper amphibolite metamorphic facies meta‐turbidites of the Kuiseb Formation. The depth extent and lateral continuity is not known.

Qualified Person

Peter Hollick, BSc. (Hons), is a Consulting Geologist at Remote Exploration Services (Pty) Ltd. and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release. Mr. Hollick is a registered Professional Natural Scientist with the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (Pr. Sci. Nat. No. 400113/93) and a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

About Antler Gold Inc.

Antler Gold Inc. (TSXV: ANTL) is a Canadian company, focused on the acquisition and exploration of gold projects in Namibia. Antler's Erongo Gold Project covers areas of the Navachab-Damara Belt, which is highly prospective for gold, and shares geologically similarities to the areas containing the known Namibian Gold mines (QKR's Navachab and B2 Golds' Otjikoto) as well as Osino's recent Twin Hills discovery. Antler's total license position now comprises five licenses (EPL 5455, 6162, 7261, 6550 and 6408) under option and a further five (EPL 7854, 7930, 7960, 8010 and 8042) under application, for a total landholding of approximately 85,341ha (853.41km2). Antler is currently focusing its efforts on advancing its Erongo Gold Project, which is located approximately 130 km north-west of Namibia's capital city Windhoek. Namibia is recognized as one of Africa's most politically stable jurisdictions, with an extremely well-established national infrastructure. The Company continues to assess new in country opportunities and expand its Namibian portfolio.

Further details are available on the Company's website at www.antlergold.com.

