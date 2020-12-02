Tarachi Appoints Michael Konnert as Chairman and Cameron Tymstra as CEO

(CSE: TRG)

VANCOUVER, Dec. 2, 2020 - Tarachi Gold Corp. (CSE: TRG) (PINK: TRGGF) (Frankfurt: 4RZ) ("Tarachi" or the "Company") is pleased to appoint Michael Konnert as Chairman of the Board and Cameron Tymstra to the role of President and Chief Executive Officer. Lorne Warner will move to VP of Exploration for Tarachi. The Company thanks Lorne for his contributions.

Newly appointed Chairman, Michael Konnert commented "I am very pleased to take on the role of Chairman of Tarachi Gold Corp. Tarachi has shown itself to be a rapidly growing Company, with new high-grade discoveries in the Mulattos camp of Sonora, Mexico as well as its move into near-term production with the acquisition of the Magistral del Oro tailings facilities in Durango. I am pleased to help Tarachi achieve its vision of creating a near-term significant producer of gold in Mexico. I am very pleased to have Cameron Tymstra join the Company as CEO. Cameron brings experience operating in Latin America and the mining of tailings deposits. His background in engineering and management gives him the expertise needed to navigate the Company. I also would like to thank Lorne Warner for his expert contributions to Tarachi and his guidance so far. We are excited to have him take on the role of VP of Exploration."

Mr. Konnert is a mining entrepreneur experienced in deal-making, financing, and corporate strategy. His primary focus is Founder and CEO of Vizsla Resources Corp. (TSX-V:VZLA) where the Company has consolidated and is developing one of Mexico's highest-grade silver and gold districts. He is co-founder and Managing Partner of Inventa Capital, a mining focused merchant bank and incubator with companies around the world. Previously, Mr. Konnert co-founded CobaltOne Energy Corp, a cobalt exploration company, which he led as CEO and sold to Blackstone Minerals (ASX: BSX) in 2017. Mr. Konnert is an advisor to several companies, and a board member of Summa Silver (CSE: SSVR).

Mr. Tymstra has hands-on professional experiences spanning the development spectrum of mining projects in Canada, the U.S. and Latin America. He was recently Chief Operations Officer of Latin American Minerals, overseeing the company's gold exploration and development projects in Paraguay. His experiences also include gold exploration in Colombia and Canada as well as large-scale tailings mining operations. Mr. Tymstra has a degree in Mining Engineering from the University of Toronto, completed a Master's in Mining Management from the South Dakota School of Mines and is pursuing a CFA charter.

Cameron Tymstra commented: "I am thrilled to be joining the management team at Tarachi. Lorne and the Inventa Capital group have worked hard to assemble an exciting portfolio of gold assets in Mexico. The prospect of near-term production from the Company's Magistral tailings project really elevates Tarachi above many of its junior gold sector peers. I look forward to working with the team in constructing a prudent and aggressive development strategy for the Company's assets and executing on that strategy in the New Year."

Lorne Warner has moved from President and CEO to Vice President of Exploration. The Company would like to acknowledge the hard work and great leadership that Lorne has provided Tarachi so far. He will continue to serve the Company with his expertise in finding gold in established producing districts. Mr. Warner graduated from the University of Alberta in 1986 with a BSc in Geology. Mr. Warner is a registered professional geologist in B.C, NWT, and Nunavut with over 30 years experience in mineral exploration, underground and open pit mining with Noranda Exploration and Placer Dome Inc. His career started in mineral exploration in British Columbia but has now worked throughout the Americas, Africa, Asia and Australia. As the vice president of several junior mining companies his team discovered the western extension of the Detour Lake gold deposit, now in production in Ontario. As well, the Falea North Zone - Uranium, Silver, Copper Deposit, and the Fatou Main Gold Deposit in Mali.

