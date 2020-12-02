Horsethief Property Update

Vancouver, BC – TheNewswire - December 2, 2020 - Alianza Minerals Ltd. (TSXV:ANZ) (OTC:TARSF) (“Alianza” or the “Company”) reports that Hochschild Mining (US), a subsidiary of Hochschild Mining plc (“Hochschild”, LSE:HOC) has terminated the option agreement to earn a 60% interest in the Horsethief Project in southeast Nevada. As a result, Alianza retains 100% ownership of Horsethief.

“On behalf of the Alianza team I would like to thank Hochschild for its commitment and input into the exploration of the Horsethief Project.” stated Jason Weber, P.Geo, President and CEO of Alianza. “We look forward to the possibility of working with Hochschild again in the future.”

Alianza will evaluate any remaining targets at Horsethief and assess their viability for option/joint venture in the future.

About Alianza Minerals Ltd.

Alianza employs a hybrid business model of joint venture funding and self-funded projects to maximize opportunity for exploration success. The Company currently has gold, silver and base metal projects in Yukon Territory, British Columbia, Nevada, Colorado and Peru. Current and former partners include Hochschild Mining plc and Coeur Mining, Inc.

The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “ANZ” and trades on the OTC market in the US under the symbol TARSF.

Mr. Jason Weber, P.Geo., President and CEO of Alianza Minerals Ltd. is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Weber supervised the preparation of the technical information contained in this release.

