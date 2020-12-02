Orbit Garant drilling announces Results of Voting at Annual Meeting

VAL-D'OR, QC, Dec. 2, 2020 /CNW/ - Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSX: OGD) ("Orbit Garant" or the "Company") today announced the results of voting at its annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held earlier today in Val-d'Or.

All of the nominees listed in the management information circular prepared in connection with the Meeting were elected as directors of the Company. Detailed results of the election are set out below:

Director Nominees NUMBER OF SHARES PERCENTAGE OF VOTES CAST FOR WITHHELD FOR WITHHELD Éric Alexandre 28,548,021 7,100 99.98% 0.02% Pierre Alexandre 28,548,021 7,100 99.98% 0.02% Jean-Yves Laliberté 28,548,021 7,100 99.98% 0.02% Pierre Rougeau 28,548,021 7,100 99.98% 0.02% Nicole Veilleux 28,548,021 7,100 99.98% 0.02%

In addition, KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants, was reappointed as the auditor of the Company.

William N. Gula, who has served as a director of the Company since 2011, retired from the Board of Directors at the conclusion of the Meeting. Orbit Garant's Board of Directors thanks him for his contributions to the Company and wishes him the best in his future endeavours.

About Orbit Garant

Headquartered in Val-d'Or, Quebec, Orbit Garant is one of the largest Canadian-based mineral drilling companies, providing both underground and surface drilling services in Canada and internationally through its 231 drill rigs and approximately 1,100 employees. Orbit Garant provides services to major, intermediate and junior mining companies, through each stage of mining exploration, development and production. The Company also provides geotechnical drilling services to mining or mineral exploration companies, engineering and environmental consultant firms, and government agencies. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.orbitgarant.com.

SOURCE Orbit Garant Drilling Inc.