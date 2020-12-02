Jervois CEO participates in POLITICO podcast alongside US and EU leadership

TheNewswire - Jervois Mining Ltd. (“Jervois” or the “Company”) (ASX:JRV) (TSXV:JRV) (OTC:JRVMF) advises that Bryce Crocker, Chief Executive Officer, interview with leading United States media firm POLITICO has been published. The interview was the second part of POLITICO’s Global Translation podcast series focused on cobalt, China’s strategy to secure raw materials and accelerating efforts within the United States to secure critical mineral supply chains.

Mr Crocker was invited to participate in the three part podcast alongside United States Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Canadian Ambassador Kirsten Hillman to the United States, Assistant Secretary Department of the Interior Timothy Petty and European Union Vice President Maroš Šef?ovi?.

The second podcast was titled “Why Green Energy Means Mining: The Case of Cobalt” at:

https://www.politico.com/podcasts/global-translations

Jervois remains actively engaged with the United States government with regard to the geopolitical and economic importance of constructing what will be the country’s only cobalt mine, at its 100% owned Idaho Cobalt Operations. The Company looks forward to working with President Elect Biden’s incoming Administration in the new year, and thanks President Trump’s White House for strong leadership on critical minerals during their tenure.

Following the recently announced acquisition of the São Miguel Paulista (“SMP”) nickel-cobalt refinery in São Paulo, Mr Crocker continues to be based in Brazil and is engaged with Brazilian political leadership, and United States and Australian government representatives, regarding the important role the SMP refinery will play in securing critical mineral supply chains.

