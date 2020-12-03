Mako Mining Files Technical Report for Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for San Albino

TSX-V: MKO; OTCQX: MAKOF

VANCOUVER, Dec. 2, 2020 - Mako Mining Corp. (TSX-V: MKO; OTCQX: MAKOF) ("Mako" or the "Company") announces that it has filed today an independent technical report (the "Technical Report") prepared by Mine Development Associates, a division of RESPEC, out of Reno, Nevada, in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The Technical Report supports the results of an updated mineral resource estimate for the Company's wholly-owned San Albino gold project ("San Albino"), located in Nueva Segovia, Nicaragua, previously announced by the Company in its press release dated October 19, 2020.

The Company confirms that there are no material differences between the results announced in its October 19, 2020 press release, and the results set out in the Technical Report now filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and posted on the Company's website at www.makominingcorp.com.

About Mako

Mako Mining Corp. is a publicly listed gold mining, development and exploration firm. The Company is developing its high-grade San Albino gold project in Nueva Segovia, Nicaragua. Mako's primary objective is to bring San Albino into production quickly and efficiently, while continuing exploration of prospective targets in Nicaragua.

Forward-Looking Information: Some of the statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The forward-looking information contained herein is based on the Company's current plans, expectations and assumptions, including the expectation that the Company will be able to bring San Albino into production quickly and efficiently, while continuing to explore prospectus targets in Nicaragua. Such forward- looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, the risk of economic and/or technical failure at the San Albino project associated with making a production decision without demonstrated economic and technical viability, and other risks and uncertainties as disclosed in the Company's public disclosure filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Such information contained herein represents management's best judgment as of the date hereof, based on information currently available and is included for the purposes of providing investors with the Company's plans and expectations regarding the San Albino project, and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Mako does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

