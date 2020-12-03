Menü Artikel
Reminder and conference call details: Invitation to Yara ESG investor seminar 2020

08:00 Uhr  |  Globenewswire Europe

We have the pleasure of inviting you to the Yara International ASA digital ESG investor seminar on 7 December 2020 at 09:00 CET.


The presenters will include Co-founder and Chair of IMAGINE Paul Polman, Walmart EVP and regional CEO Richard Mayfield, Yara President and CEO Svein Tore Holsether and other senior Yara executives. The presentations will be held in English.

The seminar will last approximately 2 hours, and will be accessible via webcast at www.yara.com/investor-relations/

There will also be a conference call at 12:00 CET the same day, with the opportunity to ask questions to the Yara presenters.

Please use this link for online registration for the conference call:
http://emea.directeventreg.com/registration/4929189

  1. Participants must register in advance of the conference call using the link provided. Upon registering, each participant will be provided dial-in numbers, Direct Event passcode and unique registrant ID.
  2. In the 10 minutes prior to call start time, participants will need to use the conference access information provided in the email received at the point of registering.
    Note: Due to regional restrictions some participants may receive operator assistance when joining this conference call and will not be automatically connected.

A replay of the conference call will be available from 7 December 17:00 CET until 4 January 17:00 CET. Please use the Dial-in Numbers listed below and Conference ID 4929189:
Norway: 21034235
UK FreeCall: 08082380667
USA: 1(917)677-7532
International: 44(0)3333009785


Contact

Thor Giæver, Investor Relations
Cellular: (+47) 480 75 356
E-mail: thor.giaver@yara.com


About Yara

 Yara grows knowledge to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet. Supporting our vision of a world without hunger, we pursue a strategy of sustainable value growth, promoting climate-friendly and high-yielding crop nutrition solutions for the world’s farming community and food industry.

Yara’s ambition is to be the Crop Nutrition Company for the Future. We are committed to creating value for our customers, shareholders and society at large, as we work to develop a more sustainable food value chain. To achieve our ambition, we have taken the lead in developing digital farming tools for precision farming, and work closely with partners throughout the food value chain to improve the efficiency and sustainability of agriculture and food production.

Founded in 1905 to solve the emerging famine in Europe, Yara has established a unique position as the industry’s only global crop nutrition company. With our integrated business model and a worldwide presence of around 16,000 employees and operations in over 60 countries, we offer a proven track record of responsible and reliable returns. In 2019, Yara reported revenues of USD 12.9 billion.

 www.yara.com

 This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act



