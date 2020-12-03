BacTech Receives Assay Results of Up to 2.24 Oz Gold Per Tonne

Toronto, Canada – TheNewswire - December 3, 2020

BacTech Environmental Corp. (OTC:BCCEF) (CSE:BAC) (CNSX:BAC.CN)(“BacTech or the Company”) today announced the assay results for the six concentrate samples collected from small mine producers in Ponce Enriquez, Ecuador. The area is known for its production of gold rich arsenopyrite material. The assay work was conducted by ALS Laboratories in Vancouver, Canada.

“The results were all relatively close to the stated grades provided by the miners at the time we collected the samples with a single exception, the reason for which is being investigated.

“Now that we have confirmed the positive magnitudes, with respect to gold and arsenic values, we can begin the next phase of the project which will be the bioleach test work. Concentrate will be shipped to Perth, Australia where the test work will be conducted at ALS’ metallurgical laboratory under the guidance of BacTech’s Dr. Paul Miller. A full report of the test work will be available in 5-6 months from the onset of the test program,” concluded Orr.

------------------------------------------------------------------ |Sample |Received|Gold |Value per tonne|Silver |Arsenic | | |Weight |(ounces)/t|(contained Au) |(ounces)/t|per tonne| | |(kg) | |$1900/oz | |(%) | |----------------------------------------------------------------| |#1 |0.25 |1.19 |$2260.00 |4.55 |1.24 | |----------------------------------------------------------------| |#2 |0.25 |0.61 |$1160.00 |5.16 |18.0 | |----------------------------------------------------------------| | |0.26 |2.24 |$4256.00 |4.20 |33.0 | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | *#3 | | | | | | |----------------------------------------------------------------| | |0.26 |0.22 |$418.00 |0.65 | 0.4 | | **#4 | | | | | | |----------------------------------------------------------------| |#5 |0.27 |0.90 |$1710.00 |2.70 |14.9 | |----------------------------------------------------------------| |#6 |0.26 |0.40 |$760.00 |1.39 |6.45 | ------------------------------------------------------------------

* This sample reported 9.64% copper in concentrate

**It is assumed that sample #4 was incorrectly submitted as tailings material given the difference in gold value vs the other samples submitted for assay.

Sample #2 reported copper values of 9.64%. With the recent resurgence in the price of copper an investigation will be conducted to see if a copper by-product can be produced for sale. The most likely conclusion, with respect to the presence of copper, would be that the material is enargite. BacTech is considering shipping this material to Laurentian University to conduct a desk top study similar to the test program conducted on the original mineral samples from Ecuador. The test work would determine the ability of bioleaching to produce both gold and copper metal.

An interesting aspect of the mineral processing in Ponce Enriquez has been identified by BacTech’s Bernardo Brito. Mr. Brito has been in active discussions with various mines sourcing concentrate for test work. A common theme of processing has emerged with respect to suppressing arsenic in the floating of concentrates to reduce the arsenic content and the associated penalties imposed by Asian smelters. This has the consequence of also suppressing gold recovery as the amount of gold that reports to the concentrate is below what normal flotation methods would provide. BacTech’s approach of not charging penalties on arsenic will allow the miner to produce a higher grade of gold concentrate. BacTech’s bioleach technology is highly amenable to treating concentrates with very high arsenic contents and therefore does not have the same constraint as producing concentrates for smelting.

“What we are seeing are the miners trying to tailor their production to lower the arsenic they deliver in the concentrates. This leads to lower gold grades in the concentrates and less value to the miner. We hope to change this by encouraging them to not worry about the arsenic grade and focus on gold recovery,” added Orr.

The bioleach test work to be conducted in Perth will involve three separate tests. Two samples of the material that were assayed in Vancouver at ALS had already been contacted with cyanide by the miner to recover the gold that was not refractory. As high levels of residual cyanide compounds can be detrimental to the bacteria, these two sample will be subjected to a simple pre-treatment process before any bioleach test work is started. The third test will use a composite of samples which have not previously been subjected to cyanidation. From the reported samples it is recommended that bioleach test work be undertaken on samples #1, #3 and #5. According to assay records of the mine the magnitude of gold in sample #4 should be much higher. Investigations will be pursued to evaluate the reasons for this anomaly.

With respect to other projects being pursued by BacTech , the Company is still awaiting the reopening of travel within Colombia . When access is approved BacTech and MetalTec will engage a third-party for sampling of the gold/platinum tailings that was announced by BacTech on August 10, 2020.

In summary, BacTech is investigating the prospects of a build/own/operate bioleach facility to be based in Ponce Enriquez, Ecuador. The selection of Ponce Enriquez is driven by the extremely high levels of arsenic that is associated with gold in the +90 small mines in the area which attract high penalties in smelting . Presently, the miners are forced to sell their production at reduced prices to Asian buyers due to the high arsenic values in the concentrates and accept lower financial returns. BacTech proposes to pay better prices for the miners’ material, by eliminating penalties for arsenic, and process higher grade gold to reduce overall refining costs. This concept can be repeated in areas of Peru, Colombia and Central America where arsenic is known to exist alongside gold mining.

Qualified Person Statement

All technical information disclosed in this news release was approved by Gary Williams, MSc., P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. He has reviewed and approved this news release.

ABOUT BACTECH

BacTech is promoting the use of its proprietary bioleach processing technology to treat historic arsenopyrite concentrates and tailings produced in the Ponce Enriquez area of Southern Ecuador. The Company is also awaiting the reduction in government imposed Covid restrictions in Colombia where BacTech will investigate a gold/platinum tailings project.

Shares outstanding: 116,914,667

