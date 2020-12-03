Chakana Copper Intersects 12.2m of 5.76 g/t Au, 2.98% Cu, and 252 g/t Ag (13.61 g/t Au-Eq) from 21.6m at Paloma West, Soledad Project, Peru

Vancouver, December 3, 2020 - Chakana Copper Corp. (TSXV: PERU) (OTCQB: CHKKF) (FSE: 1ZX) (the "Company" or "Chakana"), is pleased to release new drill results from four holes at its high-grade copper-gold-silver Paloma West discovery at the expanded Soledad Project in Ancash, Peru. These results are part of the ongoing Phase 3 drill program, a fully funded 15,000 metre drill program that started August 15, 2020. Phase 3 is testing a cluster of high-grade, gold-enriched tourmaline breccia pipe targets within the Paloma and Huancarama breccia complexes (Fig. 1). Sixteen holes have now been reported from the two Paloma targets for a total of 3,080 metres. Drilling is currently underway at Huancarama where ten holes have been completed thus far.

Mineralized intervals from these four holes at Paloma West include:

DDH # From - To (m) Core Length

(m) Au

g/t Ag

g/t Cu

% Cu-eq

%* Au-eq

g/t* SDH20-145 32.40 43.10 10.7 7.25 163.5 10.2 16.34 24.99 and 59.90 68.00 8.10 0.28 53.8 4.06 4.70 7.19 SDH20-146 No significant results SDH20-147 21.60 33.80 12.20 5.76 252.0 2.98 8.90 13.61 and 50.00 55.00 5.00 4.00 37.2 1.99 4.92 7.53 SDH20-148 19.30 54.00 34.70 0.28 13.9 0.72 1.02 1.56 including 19.30 26.00 6.70 0.44 48.7 1.94 2.64 4.04 and 65.00 76.25 11.25 0.36 15.7 0.56 0.93 1.42

* Cu_eq and Au_eq values were calculated using copper, gold, and silver. Metal prices utilized for the calculations are Cu - US$2.90/lb, Au - US$1,300/oz, and Ag - US$17/oz. No adjustments were made for recovery as the project is an early stage exploration project and metallurgical data to allow for estimation of recoveries are not yet available. The formulas utilized to calculate equivalent values are Cu_eq (%) = Cu% + (Au g/t * 0.6556) + (Ag g/t * 0.00857) and Au_eq (g/t) = Au g/t + (Cu% * 1.5296) + (Ag g/t * 0.01307).

Summary information for results reported in this release; all holes were drilled from a platform on the southwest side of the exposed breccia pipe:

SDH20-145 - an additional intercept further down hole is reported with 8.1m of 0.28 g/t Au, 4.06% Cu, and 53.8 g/t Ag starting at 59.9m. This interval corresponds to a sulfide-tourmaline replacement structure with abundant chalcopyrite. The mineralized breccia intercept of 7.25 g/t Au, 10.2% Cu, and 163.5 g/t Ag over 10.7m from 32.4m was previously reported (see news release dated November 18, 2020).

SDH20-146 was drilled to determine the direction of the high-grade intercept in SDH20-145. This hole failed to intercept breccia on the west side of the breccia body.

SDH20-147 and SDH20-148 were drilled to the northeast and east-northeast, respectively (Figs. 2-3). SDH20-147 intersected two zones of high-grade breccia, with the first zone averaging 5.76 g/t Au, 2.98% Cu, and 252 g/t Ag over 12.2m starting at 21.6m. The second zone averages 4.00 g/t Au, 1.99% Cu, and 37.2 g/t Ag over 5m starting at 50m. SDH20-148 intersected 34.7m of 0.28 g/t Au, 0.72% Cu, and 13.9 g/t Ag from 19.3m, including 6.7m with 0.44 g/t Au, 1.94% Cu, and 48.7 g/t Ag starting at 19.3m. Further down in SDH20-148 an intercept of 11.25m averages 0.36 g/t Au, 0.56% Cu, and 15.7 g/t Ag from 65m.

Examples of mineralized drill core from these holes are shown in Figure 4.

David Kelley, President and CEO commented, "These additional results confirm the consistent high-grade nature of mineralization at Paloma West. Drilling thus far has encountered a near-surface, high-grade zone of breccia that appears to be cylindrical in shape with an approximate diameter of 35m down to 100m depth below surface. Mineralization is open at depth and we look forward to chasing the mineralization deeper. Paloma West appears to be associated with a much larger breccia system that also includes Paloma East and several other targets in the Paloma area."

Paloma Target Area

The Paloma target area consists of two mapped outcropping breccia pipes, Paloma East and Paloma West (Fig. 2) and at least one breccia dike. First-pass surface sampling encountered strongly anomalous gold at both Paloma breccia pipes as well as within several scattered small exposures of breccia and vein-like structures in the Paloma area.

About Chakana Copper

Chakana Copper Corp. is a Canadian-based minerals exploration company that is currently advancing the high-grade gold-copper-silver Soledad Project located in the Ancash region of Peru, a highly favorable mining jurisdiction with supportive communities. The Soledad Project consists of high-grade gold-copper-silver mineralization hosted in tourmaline breccia pipes. A total of 33,353 metres of drilling has been completed to-date, testing nine (9) of twenty-three (23) confirmed breccia pipes with more than 92 total targets. Chakana's investors are uniquely positioned as the Soledad Project provides exposure to several metals including copper, gold, and silver. For more information on the Soledad project, please visit the website at www.chakanacopper.com.

Sampling and Analytical Procedures

Chakana follows rigorous sampling and analytical protocols that meet or exceed industry standards. Core samples are stored in a secured area until transport in batches to the ALS facility in Callao, Lima, Peru. Sample batches include certified reference materials, blank, and duplicate samples that are then processed under the control of ALS. All samples are analyzed using the ME-MS41 (ICP technique that provides a comprehensive multi-element overview of the rock geochemistry), while gold is analyzed by AA24 and GRA22 when values exceed 10 g/t by AA24. Over limit silver, copper, lead and zinc are analyzed using the OG-46 procedure. Soil samples are analyzed by 4-acid (ME-MS61) and for gold by Fire Assay on a 30g sample (Au-ICP21).

Results of previous drilling and additional information concerning the Project, including a technical report prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101, are made available on Chakana's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Qualified Person

David Kelley, an officer and a director of Chakana, and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

