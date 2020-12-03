Hanstone Gold Corp. Announces Additional High Grade Intercepts at Its Flagship Doc Property

Vancouver, December 3, 2020 - Hanstone Gold Corp. (TSXV: HANS) ("Hanstone" or the "Company") is pleased to provide assay results from the balance of the Company's drill holes completed in the 2020 drill program at the Company's Doc Property, located in British Columbia's prolific Golden Triangle Mining District.

Table 1: Doc Zone Gold Intersection Highlights

Drill Hole Interval (m) Grade Au (g/t) DC-20-04 8.12 6.35 including 0.60 53.10 DC-20-05 7.71 11.51 including 1.17 50.12 DC-20-06 13.28 12.01 including 1.28 113.70

Ray Marks, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hanstone Gold, stated:

"This second round of 2020 drill results further confirms the existence of high grade gold mineralization on the Doc Property. These results have exceeded management's expectations having returned exceptional intersections of gold. The reported gold intercepts support management's previous geologic expectations that the Doc Property hosts significant mineralized systems, both near surface and at greater depths."

Data from this round of results from the remaining drill holes totalling 1,251 metres has exceeded the positive results from the first set of drill holes announced on November 12, 2020. Drillhole assay results of gold intersection highlights from this final round of 2020 drilling, presented below, include:

Table 2: Significant Doc Zone Drilling Intersections - Average Assay Grades

Hole Number Azimuth Dip Avg Grade Au (g/t) Avg Grade Ag (g/t) Cu (ppm) Zn (ppm) From Depth (m) To Depth (m) Interval (m) DC-20-04 215° -60° 6.35 69.48 77.60 8.12 including 10.58 71.00 74.50 3.50 and 53.10 198.90 416.00 72.90 73.50 0.60 and 17.68 76.90 920.90 76.30 77.00 0.70 DC-20-05 215° -75° 11.51 42.00 129.83 137.00 7.17 including 50.12 176.70 133.23 134.40 1.17 DC-20-06 225° -70° 2.78 61.10 61.55 0.45 12.01 52.70 323.60 229.10 119.00 132.28 13.28 including 8.47 119.00 119.50 0.50 and 113.70 495.30 838.00 728.10 131.00 132.28 1.28

Notes:

Au analysis is by fire assay with Gravimetric finish (FA/Gravimetric 2 AT)

Ag analysis is by aqua regia digestion ICP multi-element analysis (TSL Labs Method ICP-MS Aqua Regia)

Ag values >100 ppm were reanalyzed by fire assay with Gravimetric finish (FA/Gravimetric 1 AT)

As disclosed in the Company's November 12, 2020 news release, this year's summer drill program results included numerous additional intersections ranging from 0.50 to 0.99 g/t gold that were not included in Table 2 above. Complete assays of all mineralized sections will be posted on the Company's website as soon as all the data is fully tabulated and reviewed.

Drill Holes DC-20-04, DC-20-05 and DC-20-06 were targeting the same mineralized vein system, which has now been defined with over 180m of strike, with approximately 100m outcropping on surface on the Doc Zone. This mineralized vein system remains open downdip and along strike. Refer to Table 2 above and Figure 1 below.

Figure 1: 2020 Drill Collar Plan Map



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6279/69405_e6be8b9b9402497b_001full.jpg

The 2021 drill program will be designed to further define and expand on the Doc Zone vein system as well as additional high grade zones as disclosed in the Company's November 12, 2020 news release. To this end, the Company has commissioned Axiom Exploration Group Ltd. to conduct a state-of-the-art UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) drone magnetic survey of the various known vein systems on the property. These survey results are expected in January of 2021 and will assist in drill target delineation for the 2021 exploration season.

Quality Assurance, Quality Control & Technical Disclosure:

The 2020 drilling and exploration was conducted under the supervision of Tyler Fiolleau, P.Geo. and Darren Slugsoki, P.Geo., both of Axiom Exploration Group Ltd. A thorough chain-of-custody and QA/QC program was carried out during the 2020 drill program on all the HQ diameter, half-core split samples. The implemented QA/QC procedures included the insertion of certified standard control samples, duplicates, and blanks to ensure proper calibration of lab equipment. Sample analyses are being conducted by TSL Laboratories Inc. in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. Gold analysis is determined by fire assay with Gravimetric finish (FA/Gravimetric 2 AT). Silver analysis is determined by aqua regia digestion ICP multielement analysis (TSL Labs Method ICP-MS Aqua Regia), Ag values exceeding 100 ppm were reanalyzed by fire assay with Gravimetric finish (FA/Gravimetric 1 AT).

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Doug Engdahl, P.Geo. (CEO & Principal Geologist, Axiom), and Matthew Schwab, P.Geo. (President & Senior Geologist, Axiom), each of whom is a "Qualified Person" for the Company as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

About Hanstone:

Hanstone is a precious and base metals explorer with its current focus on the Doc and Snip North Projects optimally located in the heart of the prolific mineralized area of British Columbia known as the Golden Triangle. The Golden Triangle is an area which hosts numerous producing and past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The Company holds a 100% earn in option in the 1,704-hectare Doc Project and owns a 100% interest in the 3,336-hectare Snip North Project. Hanstone has a highly experienced team of industry professionals with a successful track record in the discovery of gold deposits and in developing mineral exploration projects through discovery to production.

Ray Marks, President and Chief Executive Officer

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events, or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified using words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events, or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof.

Forward-looking information and statements are based on the then current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about Hanstone's business and the industry and markets in which it operates and will operate. Forward-looking information and statements are made based upon numerous assumptions, including among others, the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the price of gold, the cost of planned exploration activities, that financing will be available if needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment, supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct Hanstone's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner and that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performances, and achievements of Hanstone to differ materially from any projections of results, performances, and achievements of Hanstone expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others, negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of the availability of additional financing, the risk that future assay results will not confirm previous results, imprecision of mineral resource estimates, the uncertainty of commodity prices, aboriginal title and consultation issues, exploration risks, reliance upon key management and other personnel, deficiencies in the Company's title to its properties, uninsurable risks, failure to manage conflicts of interest, failure to obtain or maintain required permits and licenses, changes in laws, regulations and policy, competition for resources and financing, or other approvals.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information because of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

