Salazar Announces Upgrade to OTCQB(R) Venture Market

Vancouver, December 3, 2020 - Salazar Resources Ltd. (TSXV: SRL) (FSE: CCG) ("Salazar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its shares, previously quoted on the OTC Pink Open Market, will start trading today on the OTCQB® Venture Market in the United States, under the ticker symbol SRLZF. Salazar's Common Shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SRL.

Fredy Salazar, CEO and President of Salazar Resources said: "We anticipate that the move from the Pink Sheets to the OTCQB Venture Market will help facilitate U.S. interest in our company. We look forward to expanding our reach into the U.S. capital markets and welcoming new shareholders to Salazar Resources."

About Salazar

Salazar Resources (TSXV: SRL) (FSE: CCG) is focused on creating value and positive change through discovery, exploration and development in Ecuador. The team has an unrivalled understanding of the geology in-country, and has played an integral role in the discovery of many of the major projects in Ecuador, including the two newest operating gold and copper mines.

Salazar Resources has a wholly-owned pipeline of copper-gold exploration projects across Ecuador with a strategy to make another commercial discovery and farm-out non-core assets. The Company actively engages with Ecuadorian communities and together with the Salazar family it co-founded The Salazar Foundation, an independent non-profit organization dedicated to sustainable progress through economic development.

The Company already has carried interests in three projects. At its maiden discovery, Curipamba, Salazar Resources has a 25% stake fully carried through to production. A feasibility study is underway and a 2019 PEA generated a base case NPV(8%) of US$288 million. At two copper-gold porphyry projects, Pijili and Santiago, the Company has a 20% stake fully carried through to a construction decision.

For further information from Salazar, please contact merlin@salazarresources.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/69396