Granite Creek Copper to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com December 9th

VANCOUVER, Dec. 3, 2020 - Granite Creek Copper (TSX.V: GCX | OTC: GCXXF), based in Vancouver, BC, focused on high-grade copper and gold in Yukon, Canada, today announced that Timothy Johnson, President & CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on December 9th.

DATE: December 9, 2020

TIME: 12:00pm ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3f2vL7P

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Acquired previously unreleased airborne survey data

Completed resampling program – Results pending

Completed inaugural drill program – Results pending

Completed acquisition of adjacent PEA-stage Copper North Mining, thus consolidating southern portion of the Minto Copper Belt

About Granite Creek Copper

Granite Creek, a member of the Metallic Group of Companies, is a Canadian exploration company focused on the Yukon's Minto copper district where it holds the Carmacks and Carmacks North project. This combined 176-square-kilometer property is on trend with Pembridge Resources' high-grade Minto copper-gold mine to the north and features excellent access to infrastructure with the nearby paved Yukon Highway 2, along with grid power within 12 km. More information about Granite Creek Copper can be viewed on the Company's website at www.gcxcopper.com.

