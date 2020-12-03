Exclusive Interview: Newcore Gold Inc. (TSX.V: NCAU) CEO Luke Alexander

Toronto, ON - December 3, 2020 - Junior Mining Network - NewCore Gold Inc. (TSX.V: NCAU) has begun reporting results as part of the 58,000 metre drill program at its 100% owned Enchi Gold Project in southwest Ghana.

The latest set of assay results announced by the Company on November 26, 2020 reported 1.38 g/t gold over 45.0 metres, including 6.25 g/t gold over 6.0 metres. With two drill rigs turning on site and a recently closed C$15 million financing, Newcore is well positioned to grow its mineral resource estimate.

CEO Luke Alexander sits down with host Pat Beechinor and discusses the upcoming value drivers for the company:



Click to Play:

https://www.juniorminingnetwork.com/junior-miner-news/press-releases/545-tsx-venture/ncau/88841-exclusive-interview-newcore-gold-tsx-v-ncau-president-and-ceo-luke-alexander.html

About Newcore Gold Corp.

Newcore Gold is advancing its Enchi Gold project located in Ghana, Africa’s largest gold producer 1. The Project currently hosts an Inferred Mineral Resource of 1.2 million ounces of gold at 0.72 g/t 2. Newcore Gold offers investors a unique combination of top-tier leadership, who are aligned with shareholders through their 32% equity ownership, and prime district scale exploration opportunities. Enchi’s 216 km2 land package covers 40 kilometres of Ghana’s prolific Bibiani Shear Zone, a gold belt which hosts several 5 million-ounce gold deposits, including Kinross’ Chirano mine 50 kilometers to the north. Newcore’s vision is to build a responsive, creative and powerful gold enterprise that maximizes returns for shareholders.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such as actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

