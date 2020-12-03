Metalex Announces Exploration Work in Quebec

KELOWNA, Dec. 3, 2020 - Metalex Ventures Ltd. (TSXV:MTX) (the "Company") has been exploring for gold, base metals and diamonds in southern to central Quebec since 2002 and to date 8,579 heavy mineral samples have been collected and analyzed from a survey area of over 250,000 square kilometres.

Forty-nine high priority gold anomalies, containing both anomalous concentrations and physical amounts of gold, have been identified within the survey area. These anomalies are defined by multiple samples that not only contain gold, but associated pathfinder elements and other associated metals that indicate that a bedrock source is nearby.

Metalex has staked claims covering three of the highest gold anomalies. One of the gold anomalies staked is also accompanied by the most anomalous scandium result in the dataset.

Scandium added to aluminum produces alloys that are far stronger and are 30 to 40% lighter than steel. Consequently, scandium-aluminum alloys are very valuable and in demand in the aerospace, automotive and military industries.

To fund exploration on the three recently staked gold claims and to define the up-ice source areas of 46 additional high priority gold anomalies, Metalex is reviewing financing options. In connection with the financing, Metalex is proposing to consolidate its shares and settle debt related to exploration expenses totalling $2.75M owing to companies associated with Dr. Charles Fipke, the Chairman of the Company, by the issuance of shares. These transactions are all subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The technical information and results reported here have been reviewed by Mr. Chad Ulansky P.Geol., a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, who is responsible for the technical content of this release.

Signed,

Charles Fipke

Chairman

Forward Looking Statements

