79North Commences Trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Under Symbol 6120

TORONTO, Dec. 03, 2020 - 79North Inc. (CSE: JQ; OTC: SVNTF; FRA: 6120) (“79North” or the “Company”) announces that its common shares have commenced trading in Europe on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “6120”.



Jon North, President and Chief Executive Officer of 79North commented, “The listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in Europe provides us with an excellent opportunity to expand our investor base beyond Canada, enabling investors in Europe to more easily participate in the future growth of our Company. Since listing in Canada this year, we have seen increased interest from the international investment community and we look forward to expanding our investor awareness campaigns which are underway.”

About the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is the world's third largest organized exchange-trading market in terms of turnover and dealings in securities. There are over 3,000 international companies listed on the Exchange and investors directly connected to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange represent 35% of the world's investment capital.

About 79North Inc.

79North, is led by a team with extensive mineral exploration expertise and a track record of discoveries and exits in South America and globally. 79North currently holds an indirect interest in mineral concessions in northern Suriname and aims to become the premier junior exploration company in this under explored district of the prolific Guiana Shield. 79North’s growing portfolio of high-quality targets which have not undergone modern exploration or drilling have a long history of artisanal mining and are strategically located in close proximity to modern gold mines operated by major mining companies. 79North is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the mining of gold and other minerals.

Further Information

For further information please visit www.79North.ca or contact:

Jon North, President and Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: (416) 786-6348 Email: jon@79north.ca

info@79north.ca



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation, including information with respect to the Company’s future plans. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as “expects”, or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “forecasts”, “estimates”, “believes” or “intends” or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results “may” or “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties, including related to Covid-19; and the delay or failure to receive board, shareholder, or regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Except as required by law, 79North assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.