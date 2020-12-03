Lake Winn Receives Results from Drone Based Magnetic Survey

December 3, 2020 – TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia – Lake Winn Resources Corp. (“Lake Winn” or the “Company”) (TSXV:LWR) (OTC:EQTXF) is pleased to announce that it has received the final data from the drone based airborne magnetic survey regarding the Cloud project in the Flin Flon gold belt, Manitoba.

The survey was flown by Stratus Aeronautics Inc. based out of Burnaby BC. The survey was flown at 50m line spacings on a north-south grid. The work is designed to assist in the understanding of the geology of the Cloud project.

The magnetic data has immediately shown to map the mafic meta-volcanics that host 320m by 50m Bachnick gold zone and also demonstrates that this geology continues to the west under cover for an additional 1km. This unit, a “greenstone” is thought to host the gold mineralization and this will be the prime target for drill testing which commences next week. The parallel and adjacent IP and Resistivity anomalies will also be tested by drilling. Figure 1 depicts this data. Interpretation of the magnetic data will continue with a focusing on mapping structures.



Figure 1: Airborne total magnetic intensity image of the Cloud Project

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person for this news release is Buddy Doyle, AUSIMM, a Geologist of over 30 years’ experience in mineral exploration, discovery, and evaluation. A Qualified Person under the provisions of National Instrument 43-101.

About Lake Winn

Lake Winn Resources Corp., is a Vancouver based gold company, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (Symbol: LWR) focusing on exploration and development of gold projects in Canada. The company’s flagship property, the Cloud Project is in the province of Manitoba, in the Flin Flon Gold Belt approximately 40 kilometers north?east of the town of Flin?Flon. Access to the property is provided by Manitoba highway 10 to the all?weather Kississing Lake Road. The company is currently preparing for diamond drilling.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Lake Winn Resources Corp.

Patrick Power, President & CEO

+1 (604) 218-8772

https://www.lakewinnresources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding “Forward-Looking” Information

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the Company’s reasonable expectations at the date hereof, which are subject to change depending on economic, political and competitive circumstances and contingencies. Readers are cautioned that such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause a change in such assumptions and the actual outcomes and estimates to be materially different from those estimated or anticipated future results, achievements or position expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company’s plans or prospects to change include changes or disruptions in the securities markets; legislative, political or economic developments. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described in this news release in the United States. Such securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and, accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of persons in the United States or "U.S. Persons", as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from such registration requirements.

