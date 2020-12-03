Manganese X Subsidiary and JV Partner Form PureBiotic Air and Expand Testing of HVAC Air Purification Delivery System for Mitigation of COVID-19

Montréal, Dec. 3, 2020) - Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV: MN) (FSE: 9SC2) (OTC Pink: MNXXF) ("Manganese X" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Disruptive Battery Corp ("DBC"), in conjunction along with its US JV partner, PureBiotic Air Inc., is expanding testing of its HVAC Air Purification Delivery System for the mitigation of toxic substances.

This project is headed by Mr. Lino G. Morris, who is making a return to the University of Massachusetts (UM) Turi Laboratories for the purpose of additional testing and protocols of the PureBiotic HVAC Air Purification Delivery System. This, in turn, will provide more research, demonstrating the system's efficacy for the mitigation of a range of contaminants including COVID-19 on both surface and air.

In addition, Manganese X is pleased to announce it has completed its US based JV incorporation under the corporate name PureBiotic Air, Inc. Its production facilities will be based in Orlando, Florida and will operate under the direction of Mr. Morris.

Martin Kepman, CEO comments, "The Toxics Use Reduction Institute (TURI) will evaluate the effectiveness and safety of biological and technology alternatives proposed by PureBiotic Air, Inc. for the mitigation of a wide range of pathogens, including the Coronavirus as well as a range of contaminants allergens and infectious diseases. The purpose of utilizing UM is that their research and testing laboratory is accepted and recognised by many government agencies and certification organizations. The lab has a Biological Safety Level classification that covers testing of COVID-19 and other toxic materials.

Mr. Kepman continued, "For the purpose of this study, UM will also be coordinating with Virginia State University for some unique aspects of infection control factors which includes biofilm testing. As well, the overall testing and coordination for additional restricted materials is expected to include the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other university labs, as needed."

All testing procedures and data will be structured to ensure that all of the data from all parties involved in the testing is properly documented so as to be suitable for peer review publication.

JV partner, Mr. Morris is making a return for additional testing at the University of Massachusetts TURI Laboratories at Lowell because of the exceptionally well structured and performed previous research and testing project he undertook with the Lab to successfully obtain the Green Seal Certification Mark for his Company's biological solution. This is a universal symbol indicating their product meets the highest benchmark of both "Green - Environmental Safe".

The company is not making any express or implied claim that it has developed a COVID-19 air management solution at this time.

About PureBiotics

PureBiotics is a market leader in probiotic hygiene, providing innovative healthcare, cleaning and personal care products for optimal and sustainable hygiene, for both professional and home care use. PureBiotics products are safe for people, pets, all facilities and the planet.

About Manganese X

Manganese X's mission is to expand its existing high potential manganese mining holdings with additional sites located in North America with the intent of supplying value added materials to the lithium ion battery and other alternative energy industries. In addition, our company is striving to achieve new methodologies emanating from environmentally and geographically ethical and friendly green/zero emissions technologies, while processing manganese at a lower competitive cost. For more information visit our website at www.manganesexenergycorp.com. In addition, through its subsidiary Disruptive Battery Corp, Manganese X is developing an HVAC delivery system for cleaner and healthier air that also provide proprietary and specialized solutions, including safe disinfectants to respond to the COVID-19 Pandemic crisis and overall deal with a major range of air quality problems.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" including statements with respect to the future exploration performance of the Company. This forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements of the Company, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, as well as others, are disclosed within the Company's filing on SEDAR, which investors are encouraged to review prior to any transaction involving the securities of the Company. Forward-looking information contained herein is provided as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation, other than as required by law, to update any forward-looking information for any reason. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking information. We seek safe harbor.

