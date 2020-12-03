Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. announces $25.0 Million Secondary Bought Deal Offering by Yamana Gold Inc.

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

MONTREAL, Dec. 3, 2020 - Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. ("Nomad" or the "Company") (TSX: NSR) (OTCQX: NSRXF) announces that it, together with Yamana Gold Inc. (the "Selling Shareholder"), has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by Cormark Securities Inc. and Scotia Capital Inc. (collectively, the "Underwriters"), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase for resale, on a "bought deal" basis, 22,750,000 common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") currently held by the Selling Shareholder at a price of $1.10 per Common Share (the "Offering Price") for gross proceeds to the Selling Shareholder of approximately $25.0 million (the "Offering"). The Company will not receive any proceeds from the Offering.

The Common Shares will be offered by way of a prospectus supplement (the "Prospectus Supplement") to the Company's final base shelf prospectus dated September 30, 2020 ("Base Shelf Prospectus"). The Prospectus Supplement will be filed in all of the provinces of Canada and, together with the related Base Shelf Prospectus, will be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The Offering is scheduled to close on or about December 11, 2020 and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, receipt of all regulatory approvals, including the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The securities offered in the Offering have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

ABOUT NOMAD

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. is a gold & silver royalty company that purchases rights to a percentage of the gold or silver produced from a mine, for the life of the mine. Nomad owns a portfolio of 13 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets, of which 6 are on currently producing mines. Nomad plans to grow and diversify its low-cost production profile through the acquisition of additional producing and near-term producing gold & silver streams and royalties. For more information please visit: www.nomadroyalty.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release may be deemed "forward-looking statements". Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "will", "would", "could", "should", "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "scheduled" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the filing of the Prospectus Supplement to the Base Shelf Prospectus, the proposed sale of securities of the Company held by the Selling Shareholder, the use of proceeds under the Base Shelf Prospectus and the Prospectus Supplement filed in connection therewith, and the securityholdings of Yamana following the completion of the Offering. Although Nomad believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause Nomad's actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, the failure of customary closing conditions and other important factors disclosed previously and from time to time in the Company's filings with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada, the impossibility to acquire royalties, streams and to fund precious metal streams, gold prices, Nomad's royalty and stream interests, access to skilled consultants, results of mining operations, exploration and development activities for properties with respect to which Nomad holds a royalty or stream, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of personnel, materials and equipment, timeliness of government or court approvals, actual performance of facilities, equipment and processes relative to specifications and expectations, unanticipated environmental impacts on operations, market prices, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market and business conditions. Nomad cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not exhaustive. Investors and others who base themselves on the forward-looking statements contained herein should carefully consider the above factors as well as the uncertainties they represent and the risks they entail. Nomad believes that the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Nomad undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable law.

