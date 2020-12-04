Metallic Minerals to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com December 9th

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com



VANCOUVER, Dec. 3, 2020 - Metallic Minerals Corp. (TSX.V: MMG | OTC: MMNGF) , based in Vancouver, BC, focused on the high-grade Keno Silver Project in Yukon, Canada and the La Plata silver-gold-copper project in Colorado, USA, today announced that Greg Johnson, Chairman & CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on December 9th.

DATE: December 9th, 2020 TIME: 4:30 PM ET LINK: https://bit.ly/3f2vL7P

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Drilling, trenching and underground sampling has defined 3 high-grade Keno style silver targets on the known productive trends at the step out drilling stage with 6 additional areas at first phase drill stage

Additional exploration has identified 12 priority multi-kilometer-scale early-stage exploration targets

Work on these very large-scale areas has confirmed the presence of high-grade Keno type structures with geophysics suggesting potential for larger related magmatic driven systems

2020 exploration included 2 drills with reverse circulation drilling on the newly identified East Keno targets and core drilling at priority, advanced targets at West Keno - assay results expected through Q4 and into Q1 2021

About Metallic Minerals

Metallic Minerals Corp. is a growth stage exploration company, focused on the acquisition & development of high-grade silver and gold in under-explored districts of mining-friendly jurisdictions proven to produce top-tier assets. Our objective is to create value through a systematic, entrepreneurial approach to exploration. The Company's core Keno Silver project is located in the historic Keno Hill silver district of Canada's Yukon Territory, with over 300 million ounces of high-grade silver in past production and current M&I resources, and excellent existing infrastructure, including grid power, highway & road access. Metallic Minerals is led by a team with a track record of discovery and exploration success, including large scale development, permitting and project financing.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.



A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

