P2 Gold Appoints Tom Yip as CFO

VANCOUVER, Dec. 04, 2020 - P2 Gold Inc. (“P2” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:PGLD) reports that it has appointed Tom Yip as CFO. Mr. Yip succeeds Chris Hopkins who has resigned as CFO.

Mr. Yip most recently served as Executive Vice President and CFO of Pretium Resources. He began his tenure at Pretium in 2011 as a Director and joined the management team in 2015 as financing and construction of the Brucejack Mine commenced, and was responsible for establishing the systems and financial reporting as Pretium evolved from an explorer to a profitable intermediate gold producer. Additionally, he led the refinancing of the Company’s construction financing package for Brucejack. Prior to Pretium, Mr. Yip served as CFO of several miners and explorers, including Silver Standard Resources, International Tower Hill Mines and Echo Bay Mines.

Mr. Hopkins joined the Company in mid-2019 to increase the Company’s financial strength and supported the Company’s transition to exploration in the Pacific Northwest. Mr. Hopkins will remain in an advisory capacity to the Company to ensure a smooth CFO transition.

The Company also reports that John Sullivan has resigned as a member of the Board of Directors of the Company, effective December 3, 2020. Mr. Sullivan joined the Board prior to the initial public offering of the Company and provided the Board with attention to detail and a wealth of geological knowledge.

The Company thanks Mr. Sullivan and Mr. Hopkins for their respective contributions.

Grant of Options

The Company also reports that pursuant to its Stock Option Plan, it has granted stock options to an officer of the Company to purchase of 200,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.32 per share which expire on December 4, 2022. Following this stock option grant, the Company has a total of 2,659,999 stock options outstanding representing approximately 9% of the outstanding common shares of the Company. This stock option grant is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About P2 Gold Inc.

P2 is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing precious metals discoveries and acquisitions in the Pacific Northwest.

