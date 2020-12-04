Ivanhoe Mines Invites You to Take a Virtual Site Tour of the Platreef Palladium, Platinum, Rhodium, Nickel, Copper and Gold Project

Johannesburg, December 4, 2020 - Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF) is pleased to announce the high-resolution site tour video, showcasing the talented team that is developing the world-scale Platreef palladium, platinum, rhodium, nickel, copper and gold project in South Africa.

The link to the high-resolution version of the Platreef site tour video is: https://bit.ly/33C8sx2.

"The site tour video allows everyone to meet members of the team that is developing our Platreef discovery − one of the largest, richest precious metals deposits on the planet − into a state-of-the-art, automated mine with a very small environmental footprint," said Mr. Friedland, Ivanhoe Mines' Executive Co-Chairman. "We now see a clear path forward to building our second tier one mine to produce critical 'green metals' the world urgently needs for a low-carbon society."

"The video highlights the spirit and resilience of the project's team members, working together with a common vision and a common goal."

The slide deck for the Platreef Investor Day is available at: https://ivanhoemines.com/site/assets/files/5139/ivn_investor_day_december_2020_final2.pdf.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines is a Canadian mining company focused on advancing its three principal joint-venture projects in Southern Africa: the development of major new, mechanized, underground mines at the Kamoa-Kakula copper discoveries in the DRC and at the Platreef palladium-platinum-nickel-copper-rhodium-gold discovery in South Africa; and the extensive redevelopment and upgrading of the historic Kipushi zinc-copper-germanium-silver mine, also in the DRC. Kamoa-Kakula is expected to begin producing copper in July 2021 and, through phased expansions, is positioned to become one of the world's largest copper producers. Kamoa-Kakula and Kipushi will be powered by clean, renewable hydro-generated electricity and will be among the world's lowest greenhouse gas emitters per unit of metal produced. Ivanhoe also is exploring for new copper discoveries on its wholly-owned Western Foreland exploration licences in the DRC, near the Kamoa-Kakula Project.

Information contacts

Investors: Bill Trenaman +1.604.331.9834

Media: Matthew Keevil +1.604.558.1034

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/69531