December 4, 2020 – TheNewswire - Vancouver, Canada – Klondike Silver Corp. (“Klondike Silver” or the “Company”) (TSXV:KS) (OTC:KLSVF) At the request of IIROC, Klondike Silver wishes to confirm that the Company’s management is unaware of any material change in the Company’s operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

About Klondike Silver

Klondike’s Silvana Mine Silver Zinc Lead project is located in South Eastern B.C., 138 km north of the Trail B.C. smelter. The Company is actively exploring from underground, the western extension of the Silvana Mine, along the “Main Lode”. The “Main Lode” is a 9 km vein structure which is the most prolific mineralized structure in the Slocan Mining Camp. There are 13 historical mines that are situated along the 9 km vein structure which has produced 886,000 kg of silver, 95 million kg of zinc and 117 million kg lead so far (source: BC MINFILE).

