Bearing Announces Stock Option Grant

Dececmber 4, 2020 – TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia - Bearing Lithium Corp. (“Bearing” or the “Company”) (TSXV:BRZ) (OTC:BLILF) announces that it has issued an aggregate of 1,800,000 stock options to directors and officers to purchase up to 1,800,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.13 per common share for a period five years from grant, pursuant to its Stock Option Plan.

About Bearing Lithium Corp.

Bearing Lithium Corp. is a lithium-focused mineral exploration and development company. Its primary asset is a 17.35% interest in the Maricunga Lithium Brine Project in Chile. The Maricunga Project represents one of the highest-grade lithium brine salars globally and the only pre-production project in Chile. Over $US 58 million has been invested by the partners in the MSB Joint-Venture (Maricunga Project) to date including $US 3 million in November 2020. All Project Expenditures through to the delivery of a Definitive Feasibility Study in January 2019 have been fully funded by the 51% earn-in joint-venture partner, Lithium Power International. Subsequently, the Company has subscribed for shares in MSB amounting to $US 1,261,421 for Fiscal Year 2019 and $US 782,081 for Fiscal Year 2020.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD



Signed "Gil Playford”

Gil Playford, Chairman

gplayford@bearinglithium.com



