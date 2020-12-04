West High Yield Closes Second Tranche of Private Placement

Calgary, December 4, 2020 - West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) ("West High Yield" or the "Company") announces the closing of the second tranche of its previously announced private placement for 325,000 Units at a price of $0.20 per Unit for gross proceeds of $65,000. In the closing, the Company issued 325,000 Common Shares (the "Shares") and 325,000, Common Share Purchase Warrants (the "Warrants"). The Warrants expire 12 months from the date of issue and two (2) Warrants together with $0.30 will entitle the holder to acquire one (1) additional Common Share of the Company. The Shares and the Warrants have a hold period to April 2,2021. To date, the Company has raised an aggregate of $175,000 in the private placement.

About West High Yield

West High Yield is a publicly traded junior mining exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada with a primary objective to locate and develop economic gold, nickel, and magnesium properties.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/69560