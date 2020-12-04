Providence Provides AGM Details

Vancouver, British Columbia – TheNewswire - December 4, 2020 - Providence Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV:PHD) (OTC:PRRVF) (the “Company” or “Providence Gold”) provides an update regarding its Annual General Meeting scheduled for December 18, 2020 at 9:00am (the “AGM”).

The Company will be holding the AGM at its offices as noted in the Notice of Annual General Meeting issued April 27, 2020 and posted on www.sedar.com. However, the Company strongly recommends that shareholders vote by Proxy or VIF, in advance. Shareholders can attend the AGM virtually. For those shareholders who would like to attend virtually, please contact the Company’s office for the dial-in particulars.

The Company will not be putting forward for consideration by shareholders, item 5 on the AGM proxy document related to “For disinterested shareholders, to ratify and approve ancillary matters concerning incentive stock options, as set out in the Information Circular.” After consideration, the Company does not feel the resolution would effectively support any subsequent application made to the TSX Venture Exchange regarding amending options held by insiders; and as such it will not be seeking shareholders’ approval to that resolution.

ON BEHALF OF Providence Gold Mines Inc.

“Ronald Coombes”

CEO & Director

1.604.724.4369

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2020 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.