Affinity Metals Announces AGM Results

Vancouver, December 4, 2020 - Affinity Metals Corp. (TSXV: AFF) (FSE: 34IA) (the "Company" or "Affinity") is pleased to announce the results of the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held on December 3, 2020. 23.11% of all of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company were represented at the Meeting and all matters put before the Meeting were approved by the shareholders. In particular, Darren Blaney, Robert Edwards, Dennis Edwards, Sean Pownall and Kelvin Burton were all re-elected as Directors of the Company. In addition, shareholders approved the re-appointment of Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP as the Company's auditors for the ensuing year and the continuation of the Company's rolling 10% stock option plan.

Affinity's Board of Directors would like to express its gratitude to its shareholders for their continued support.

About Affinity Metals

Affinity is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of strategic metal deposits within North America. Affinity is following a hybrid approach of combining the advancement of strategic assets along with following a Project Generator model.

Affinity recently completed a 3,400 meter drill program on the Regal Project located near Revelstoke, British Columbia and is now awaiting assay results from that work.

The Company recently acquired the Carscallen Extension property located immediately adjacent to the Melkior-Kirkland Lake Carscallen project in Ontario. A drill program recently commenced and is now well underway.

The Company also recently acquired the Windfall North property, located adjacent to Osisko's Windfall project in Quebec.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Robert Edwards, CEO and Director of Affinity Metals Corp.

The Company can be contacted at: info@affinity-metals.com

Information relating to the Company is available at: www.affinity-metals.com

