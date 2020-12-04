West Mining Corp. Announces Listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange

Vancouver, December 4, 2020 - West Mining Corp. ("West" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares have been approved for listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange, with trading in the shares to commence under the symbol "WEST" on Monday, December 7, 2020.

The Company has applied to voluntarily delist its common shares from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V") and will provide an update respecting the date of delisting in due course.

About West Mining Corp.

West Mining Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the Kagoot Brook Property located near Bathhurst, New Brunswick, comprised of one mineral tenure covering 4,233 hectares. For additional information, please refer to the Company's public disclosure record available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

West Mining Corp.

Luke Montaine

Chief Executive Officer

luke@westminingcorp.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. The words "may", "would", "could", "should", "potential", "will", "seek", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions as they relate to the Company, are intended to identify forward-looking information. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Such statements reflect the Company's current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to them, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, without limitation: the potential of the Company's mineral properties; the estimation of capital requirements; the estimation of operating costs; the timing and amount of future business expenditures; and the availability of necessary financing. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking information to vary from those described herein should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize. Such factors include but are not limited to: changes in economic conditions or financial markets; increases in costs; litigation; legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; and exploration or operational difficulties. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect forward-looking information. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking information. Should any factor affect the Company in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, the Company does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/69587