Nova Minerals Ltd: Highly Experienced Mining Executive Appointed as Director

Melbourne, Australia - Nova Minerals Ltd. (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) (OTCMKTS:NVAAF) is pleased to announce the appointment of highly experienced international mining professional Colin Belshaw as a non-executive Director.The appointment comes as Nova's Korbel Main prospect makes the transition from exploration to development. Korbel Main forms part of the Company's large-scale Estelle Gold Project in Alaska.Mr Belshaw will provide valuable advice on development, mining operations and on the strategic extension of the gold resource within the Estelle gold district. His career spans four decades of base metals and gold mining across three continents.NVA CEO, Mr. Christopher Gerteisen commented:"We are delighted to have Colin join the board of Nova. Colin's international mining and project experience is considerable. Having operated in leading roles in large and small mines globally, he is ideally suited to assist our team in this transformation of Nova from explorer to developer, as we fast track the Korbel Main prospect to production. The size and scale of Estelle Gold is a key factor in enabling us to attract a director of Colin's calibre."Colin Belshaw commented:"I am privileged to have joined the Nova board at this stage of the company's development as I see remarkable potential in the Estelle Gold Project. My objective will be to assist in bringing the already considerable resource to production in the coming years. The exploration success thus far in a recognised, but under-explored, gold system in a world-class jurisdiction, is testament to the efforts of the current team and I look forward to working with them and my fellow directors as we progress towards unlocking Estelle's full potential."About Colin BelshawBoard Positions Held:Non-Executive Director, Highland Gold Mining Ltd. (LON:HGM) CurrentOperations Director, Navan Mining plc (LON:NVM)Past Executive Positions Held:Chief Operating Officer, Banro Corporation, DRCVice-President Operations, Banro Corporation (Twangiza Gold Mine & Namoya Project, DRC)General Manager, Avocet Mining plc (Inata Gold Mine, Burkina Faso)Chief Operating Officer, Avnel Gold Mining Ltd. (Kalana Gold Mine, Mali)Vice-President Operations, Golden Star Resources (Bogoso, Prestea & Wassa, Ghana)Group Consulting Mining Engineer, North America & Russia, Kinross Gold Corp. Managing Director, Omolon Gold Mining Co [Kinross-Owned], (Kubaka and Birkachan GoldMines, Magadan Oblast, Russia)Consulting Mining Engineer, Placer Dome Inc (Turquoise Ridge Gold Mine, USA)Executive Director of Operations, Navan Mining plc (Chelopech Mine, Bulgaria & Almagrera Operations, Spain)Manager Mining, ZCCM Ltd (Mindola, Central & South Orebody Mines, Zambia)Senior Project Engineer, TVX Hellas AE (Olympias Mine, Greece)Mine Superintendent, South Crofty plc (South Crofty Mine, UK)Mine Manager, Mineraria Silius spA, (Cagliari, Sardinia)Qualifications & Registrations:Dip.CSM Mining Engineering (1st Class), Camborne School of Mines, Cornwall, UK FIMMM, I.EngMine Manager's Certificate (Ghana)Mine Rescue Certificate, Nkana, Zambia





Nova Minerals Ltd. (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) (OTCMKTS:NVAAF) is an ASX-listed minerals explorer focused on lithium, gold and mineral exploration in Canada, Alaska and Australia.



- Capitalise on the growing demand for energy storage and the resulting demand for lithium, cobalt and nickel by fast-tracking exploration and development activities in our North American assets with particular focus on our flagship lithium project and prospective Chip-Loy Nickel Cobalt Sulphides project.



- Diversification by gaining exposure to base and precious metals through our farm-in JV at our district scale Estelle gold copper silver project and our Northern Australian gold exploration assets.





