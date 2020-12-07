Orosur Mining Inc Announces Issue of shares and warrants

Admission and issue of new common shares and issue of warrants

Admission and issue of new common shares

LONDON, December 7, 2020 - Orosur Mining Inc. (TSX:OMI)(AIM:OMI) Further to the announcement by the Company of 30th November, Orosur is pleased to announce that 23,529,412 New Common Shares have been admitted to trading on AIM today.

Following the issue of the 23,529,412 New Common Shares, which on Admission will rank pari passu with the existing common shares, the total number of common shares in issue with voting rights in the Company will be 187,058,753.

The figure of 187,058,753 common shares may therefore be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Issue of warrants

The Company will also be issuing later today, as set out in the announcement of 30th November, 11,764,706 warrants, exercisable at a price of 25.5 pence until 7 December 2022. The warrants, which are unlisted, will be issued pursuant to a warrant indenture entered into by the Company under a deed poll constituted under English law. Warrantholders will receive certificates representing the warrants issued to them in due course.

For further information, please contact:

Orosur Mining Inc.

Louis Castro, Chairman,

Brad George, CEO

info@orosur.ca

Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP - Nomad & Joint Broker

Jeff Keating / Caroline Rowe

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3 470 0470

Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd - Joint Broker

Andy Thacker

Tel: +44 (0)20 3657 0050

Flagstaff Communications and Investor Communications

Tim Thompson

Mark Edwards

Fergus Mellon

orosur@flagstaffcomms.com

Tel: +44 (0)207 129 1474

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation ("MAR"). Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

About Orosur Mining Inc.

Orosur Mining Inc. (TSX: OMI; AIM: OMI) is a precious metals developer and explorer focused on identifying and advancing gold projects in South America. The Company operates in Colombia and Uruguay.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Orosur Mining Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/619746/Orosur-Mining-Inc-Announces-Issue-of-shares-and-warrants