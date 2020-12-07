Barksdale Announces Management and Board Additions

VANCOUVER, December 7, 2020 - Barksdale Resources Corp. ("Barksdale" or the "Company") (TSXV:BRO)(OTCQX:BRKCF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Thomas Simpson as Senior Vice President of Exploration and Mr. William Wulftange as an independent director of the Company.

"The next chapter of Barksdale's evolution will include a significant focus on exploration so adding Tom and William to our strong team of professionals will ensure that we have technical leadership at both the board and executive levels," stated Rick Trotman, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Thomas Simpson - Senior Vice President of Exploration

Tom has more than 40 years of extensive mineral exploration and mining experience with base and precious metals in the US, Canada, Chile and Peru. Tom has a strong track record of discovery, having successfully identified precious and base metal deposits in Canada and the US. Tom's prior roles include Principal Geologist with Rio Tinto Exploration, Geology District Manager for Newmont Mining, and Exploration Manager for ASARCO, where he spent significant time exploring for copper porphyries in Arizona, including the Patagonia district where Barksdale's key projects are located.

Mr. William Wulftange - Director

William began his career in Nevada as an exploration geologist contributing to the discovery of the world class Paradise Peak Mine in 1983. During the following 38 years, William contributed to the discovery, development and production of highly successful precious metal mines including the El Peñón mine in Chile as Chief Geologist and as VP Exploration of the Cerro Negro project, now a mine, in Argentina. William has critical experience in precious metal and copper project evaluations and has acted as a Qualified Person for resource and reserve reporting for Meridian Gold, Andean Resources, and Yamana Gold. William retired from Yamana Gold as SVP Exploration in 2018 and currently volunteers as President of the Society of Economic Geologists Foundation and consults within the mineral industry for select clients.

To facilitate the addition of Mr. Wulftange, Glenn Kumoi will be stepping down from the board of directors with immediate effect. "I would like to personally thank Glenn for all his hard-work and the many positive contributions that he's made since the inception of the Company and wish him the best of luck going forward." said Darren Blasutti, Chairman of Barksdale Resources.

In connection with the appointments, the Company also announces the grant of stock options to purchase 400,000 common shares of Barksdale, exercisable at $0.63 per share over a three-year period in accordance with and subject to the terms of Barksdale's stock option plan. The grant is subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance.

Barksdale Resources Corp. is a base metal exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, BC, that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and advancement of highly prospective base metal projects in North America.

