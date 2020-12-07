Menü Artikel
First Cobalt to Present at the Benchmark Cathodes Conference

14:00 Uhr  |  CNW

TORONTO, Dec. 7, 2020 - First Cobalt Corp. (TSX-V: FCC) (OTCQX: FTSSF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that President & CEO Trent Mell will be presenting at the Cathodes 2020 Conference hosted by Benchmark Mineral Intelligence on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 11:00am EST/4:00pm GMT.

Mr. Mell will participate in a panel entitled "NCM Evolving: Building a global supply chain for nickel, cobalt, & manganese." Other panelists include:

  • Andrew Leyland, Benchmark Mineral
  • David Brocas, Glencore AG
  • Robert Privette, Umicore
  • David Anonychuk, M.Plan International
  • Marco Romero, Euro Manganese
  • Mark Selby, Canada Nickel Company

Mr. Mell will share his outlook for the U.S. electric vehicle market under a Biden administration and provide an update on the First Cobalt Refinery Project. To register for the live event, please go to https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_WDpSH8jNSWK-jEulSfXFrA. A replay of this webinar will only be available to Benchmark clients.

A copy of Mr. Mell's presentation will be available on our website ahead of the panel discussion.

About First Cobalt

First Cobalt owns North America's only permitted cobalt refinery. Cobalt refining is a critical component to the development and manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles and forms a foundational piece of the next generation of the North American auto sector and other electrified consumer and industrial applications. First Cobalt owns the Iron Creek cobalt project in Idaho, USA and controls significant silver and cobalt assets in the Canadian Cobalt Camp, including more than 50 past producing mines.

On behalf of First Cobalt Corp.

Trent Mell
President & Chief Executive Officer

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE First Cobalt Corp.



Contact
visit www.firstcobalt.com or contact: Sabrina Gunness, info@firstcobalt.com, +1.416.900.3891
