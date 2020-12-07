Menü Artikel
Desert Mountain Energy Commences Drilling the Third Well of its Helium Program in Arizona's Holbrook Basin

14:12 Uhr  |  The Newswire
Vancouver, December 7, 2020 - Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (the “Company”) (TSXV:DME) (OTC:DMEHF) (Frankfurt:QM01) From the President of the Company.

Vancouver, British Columbia — Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (the “Company”) (TSX. V:DME) is pleased to announce that it has commenced drilling its third well in Arizona. DME well # State 26-1.

The well is anticipated to be drilled to a total depth (TD) of approximately 2,000 feet. This well is located approximately 70 miles west of the first two wells and is intended to prove up a number of significant geological structures in the western portion of the basin. The Company’s technical team has identified three potential target zones in this well. Surface casing has been set and cemented into place and after sufficient curing time for the cement, drilling to planned TD is ongoing.

After drilling this well to planned TD and a decision has been made to set & cement production casing, a completion rig will be brought in to complete the well, perforate and test specific zones. That testing if undertaken will include a full gas composition test completed by an independent third party.

About Desert Mountain Energy

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. is a publicly traded exploration and resource company focused on the discovery and development of rare earth gas fields in the US. The Company is primarily looking for elements deemed critical to the green energy and high technology industries.

We seek safe harbor

“Robert Rohlfing”
Robert Rohlfing
Chairman & CEO

For more information, contact:

 ----------------------------------------- |Don Mosher, Vice President of Finance| | |(604) 617-5448                       | | |E-mail: Don@desertmountainenergy.com | | |---------------------------------------| |                                       | |---------------------------------------| |                                       | -----------------------------------------

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of the information contained herein. The statements made in this press release may contain certain forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results may differ from the Company’s expectations.

Copyright (c) 2020 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.


Mineninfo

Desert Mountain Energy Corp.

Desert Mountain Energy Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2JHVK
CA25043D1078
www.desertmountainenergy.com
