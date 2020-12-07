Desert Mountain Energy Commences Drilling the Third Well of its Helium Program in Arizona's Holbrook Basin

Vancouver, December 7, 2020 - Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (the “Company”) (TSXV:DME) (OTC:DMEHF) (Frankfurt:QM01) From the President of the Company.

Vancouver, British Columbia — Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (the “Company”) (TSX. V:DME) is pleased to announce that it has commenced drilling its third well in Arizona. DME well # State 26-1.

The well is anticipated to be drilled to a total depth (TD) of approximately 2,000 feet. This well is located approximately 70 miles west of the first two wells and is intended to prove up a number of significant geological structures in the western portion of the basin. The Company’s technical team has identified three potential target zones in this well. Surface casing has been set and cemented into place and after sufficient curing time for the cement, drilling to planned TD is ongoing.

After drilling this well to planned TD and a decision has been made to set & cement production casing, a completion rig will be brought in to complete the well, perforate and test specific zones. That testing if undertaken will include a full gas composition test completed by an independent third party.

About Desert Mountain Energy

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. is a publicly traded exploration and resource company focused on the discovery and development of rare earth gas fields in the US. The Company is primarily looking for elements deemed critical to the green energy and high technology industries.

Robert Rohlfing

Robert Rohlfing

Chairman & CEO

For more information, contact:

Don Mosher, Vice President of Finance
(604) 617-5448
E-mail: Don@desertmountainenergy.com

