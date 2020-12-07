Jaxon Announces 2020 AGM Results

Vancouver, December 7, 2020 - Jaxon Mining Inc. (TSXV: JAX) (FSE: OU31) (OTC: JXMNF) ("Jaxon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results from its 2020 Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") held on Friday, December 4, 2020.

A total of 38,838,832 common shares, representing 30.84% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company, were represented at the Meeting. The following resolutions were approved:

The number of directors of the Company was set at five (5).

John King Burns, Yingting (Tony) Guo, James Lavigne, Laurence Stephenson and Melinda Hsu were elected directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual general meeting of the Company.

DMCL LLP Chartered Professional Accountants were re-appointed as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and the directors were authorized to fix the auditors' remuneration.

By ordinary resolution, the Company's Stock Option Plan, as described in the Company's Information Circular dated October 30, 2020, and as available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, was approved.

About Jaxon Mining Inc.

Jaxon is a precious and base metals exploration company with a regional focus on Western Canada. The Company is currently focused on advancing the Netalzul Mountain and Red Springs projects at its 507 km2 Hazelton Property located near Smithers in northwestern British Columbia. In addition, Hazelton hosts two other projects: Blunt Mountain and Max. For more information, please visit https://jaxonmining.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Jaxon Mining Inc.

"John King Burns"

John King Burns, Chairman

