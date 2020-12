Emgold Adds Independent Director

VANCOUVER, December 7, 2020 - Emgold Mining Corp. (TSXV:EMR)(OTC PINK:EGMCF)(FRA:EMLM)(BSE:EMLM) ("Emgold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Julien Davy, P. Geo., M.Sc., MBA as an Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Davy began his career as an exploration geologist in the summer of 1996. Since then, he has assessed numerous projects, at both exploration and more advanced stages, in Canada and abroad. He has been involved in property acquisition, mine investment, and corporate management.

Mr. Davy has a master's degree from Université du Québec à Montréal and an MBA from HEC in Montréal. He has held the position of President at Stria Lithium and Senior Exploration Geologist at Osisko Mining Corp. Canada and was an investment consultant for SIDEX s.e.c. of Montréal. He also worked for NioGold Mining Corp. in Val-d'Or, Hecla Mining in Venezuela, Cambior Exploration Canada, Anglo-American Exploration, and the Ministry of Natural Resources of Québec. In 2015, Mr. Davy co-founded Eureka Exploration, a private exploration company, which was sold to Tarku Resources (TKU) in June 2017. Since that time, he has been President and CEO of Tarku Resources. He is also a Director of CAT Strategic Metals.

Mr. Davy is a former Director of the Quebec Mineral Exploration Association ("QMEA" or "AEMQ"), member of the Ordre des Géologues du Quebec ("OGQ") and is Qualified Person (QP) according to National Instrument 43-101.

David Watkinson, President and CEO of Emgold, stated, "On behalf of the Board, I would like to welcome Julien to the Emgold Board of Directors. He brings significant geological expertise to the Company, as well as experience with working in Quebec. He is already knowledgeable of our Quebec assets and can assist us in developing them, but also expanding our presence in Quebec". Mr. Davy's addition to the Emgold Board will increase the number of Directors to five, including three independent directors.

About Emgold

Emgold is a gold and base metal exploration company focused on Nevada and Quebec. The Company's strategy is to look for quality acquisitions, add value to these assets through exploration, and monetize them through sale, joint ventures, option, royalty, and other transactions to create value for our shareholders (acquisition and divestiture (A&D) business model).

In Nevada, Emgold's Golden Arrow Property, the core asset of the Company, is an advanced stage gold and silver property with a well-defined measured and indicated resource. New York Canyon is a base metal property subject to an Earn-in with Option to Joint Venture Agreement with Kennecott Exploration, a subsidiary of Rio Tinto Plc (RIO). The Mindora Property is a gold and base metal property located 12 miles from New York Canyon. Buckskin Rawhide East is a gold and silver property leased to Rawhide Mining LLC, who operate the adjacent Rawhide Mine and represents a royalty opportunity for the Company.

In Quebec, the Casa South Property, is an early stage gold property adjacent to Hecla Mining Corporation's (HL) operating Casa Berardi Mine. The East-West Property is a gold property adjacent to and on strike with Wesdome Gold Mine Ltd.'s (WDO) Kiena Complex and O3 Mining Corporation's (OIII) Malarctic Property (Marban Project). Emgold also has a 1% NSR in the Troilus North Property, part of the Troilus Mine Property being explored by Troilus Gold Corporation (TLG).

Note that the location of Emgold's properties adjacent to producing or past producing mines does not guarantee exploration success at Emgold's properties or that mineral resources or reserves will be delineated. For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's website at www.emgold.com or view the Company's filings available at www.sedar.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

David G. Watkinson, P.Eng.

President & CEO



For further information, please contact:

David G. Watkinson, P.Eng.

Tel: 530-271-0679 Ext 101

Email: info@emgold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made and information contained herein may constitute "forward looking information" and "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. These statements and information are based on facts currently available to the Company and there is no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Forward-looking statements and information may be identified by such terms as "anticipates", "believes", "targets", "estimates", "plans", "expects", "may", "will", "could" or "would". Forward-looking statements and information contained herein are based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the estimation of mineral resources and reserves, the realization of resource and reserve estimates, metal prices, taxation, the estimation, timing and amount of future exploration and development, capital and operating costs, the availability of financing, the receipt of regulatory approvals, environmental risks, title disputes and other matters. While the Company considers its assumptions to be reasonable as of the date hereof, forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of future performance and readers should not place undue importance on such statements as actual events and results may differ materially from those described herein. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or information except as may be required by applicable securities laws. The Company's Canadian public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedar.com and readers are urged to review these materials, including any technical reports filed with respect to the Company's mineral properties.

SOURCE: Emgold Mining Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/619822/Emgold-Adds-Independent-Director