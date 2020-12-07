Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Forum Announces Increase in Financing to $1,500,000

21:37 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Vancouver, December 7, 2020 - Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (the "Company" or "Forum") announces that, further to its news release of November 30, 2020, it has increased the previously announced financing from $1,000,000 to $1,500,000 and will issue up to 15,000,000 units at a price of $0.10 per unit. Each unit consists of one common share and one share purchase warrant, each warrant entitling the holder to acquire one further common share at a price of $0.15 for a term of two years from closing of the offering.

Finder's fees will be payable in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and the private placement remains subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Proceeds from the Offering will be used for working capital and non-flowthrough expenditures for new project generation, the Love Lake Nickel-Palladium project, the Janice Lake Copper JV with Rio Tinto and the Fir Island Uranium JV with Orano.

About Forum Energy Metals

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) explores for energy metals, including copper, nickel, silver, platinum, palladium and uranium in Saskatchewan, Canada's Number One mining province. In addition, Forum has also established a strategic land position in the Idaho Cobalt Belt. For further information: www.forumenergymetals.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Richard J. Mazur, P.Geo.
President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information contact:

NORTH AMERICA

Rick Mazur, P.Geo., President & CEO
mazur@forumenergymetals.com
Tel: 778-772-3100

UNITED KINGDOM

Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi, Director
burnsstb@forumenergymetals.com
Tel: 074-0316-3185

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/69682


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Forum Energy Metals Corp.

Forum Energy Metals Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2JE3F
CA34985Q1000
www.forumenergymetals.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2020.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap