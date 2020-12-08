Noram Drills Longest Intersection to Date of 380 ft (116m) on CVZ-62: Substantial Impact on Future Resource Tonnage Calculations

VANCOUVER, December 8, 2020 - Noram Ventures Inc. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSX - Venture: NRM / Frankfurt: N7R / OTCQB: NRVTF) is pleased to announce that the Company has completed hole CVZ-62 to a total depth of 477ft (145m). When logging and visual inspection of the core was completed, it was noted that mineralization appeared at 74ft (22m) and extended down to 454ft (138m) for a total intersection of 380ft (116m). This surpasses all prior drilling and is the longest intersection to date.

"Drill hole CVZ-62 is an incredibly encouraging hole for Noram. Figure 2 below shows CVZ-61, the first claystone intersection in the Phase V drilling program, in comparison to CVZ-62. The blue, green and magenta layers in the figure indicate claystone layers that have been shown to host the higher lithium assays from past drilling. Hole 61 was already one of the thickest intersections of the highly prospective claystones by Noram in all 5 of their drilling phases. The 380-foot (116-meter) intersection in CVZ-62 now becomes the thickest claystone intersection by far. This much thicker intersection will have profound implications on future resource tonnage calculations" commented Brad Peek M.Sc. CPG., consulting geologist and Qualified Person for this and all 4 of the previous drilling phases of Noram's Zeus lithium property.

Figure 1 - core photos of blue claystone units from drill hole CVZ-62 between 219.5ft and 230ft (67m to 70m).

Figure 2. Comparative stratigraphy for drill holes CVZ-61 and CVZ-62. CV-Z 61, thought to have been one of the longest intercepts, has 91 meters (298ft) of lithium claystone in units of variable color. CVZ-62 however, surpassed prior drilling and yielded 116m (380ft) of lithium claystone. All of the claystone units except the brown silty claystone have relatively high lithium concentrations in previous drill holes on the property.

Geologists for both Noram and Cypress believe that the deposit is part of the Clayton Valley playa lakebed that has been uplifted to surface by faulting. With that in mind, the deposit is considered to be a blanket- like layer that is 200 - 300 feet (60 - 100 meters) thick that extends across the property boundary between Noram and Cypress and has yet to be fully defined. Both CVZ-61 and CVZ-62 have continued to add to the resource in the southerly direction and confirm the dip and direction of the resource.

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Brad Peek., M.Sc., CPG, who is a Qualified Person with respect to Noram's Clayton Valley Lithium Project as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About Noram Ventures Inc.

Noram Ventures Inc. (TSX - Venture: NRM / Frankfurt: N7R / OTCQB: NRVTF) is a Canadian based junior exploration company, with a goal of developing lithium deposits and becoming a low - cost supplier. The Company's primary business focus since formation has been the exploration of mineral projects. Noram's long term strategy is to build a multi-national lithium minerals company to produce and sell lithium into the markets of Europe, North America and Asia.

Please visit our web site for further information: www.noramventures.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

/s/ "Anita Algie."

Director and CFO

Office: (604) 553-2279

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding, among other things, the completion transactions completed in the Agreement. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, regulatory approval processes. Although Noram believes that the assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, including that all necessary regulatory approvals will be obtained in a timely manner, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Noram disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Noram Ventures Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/619864/Noram-Drills-Longest-Intersection-to-Date-of-380-ft-116m-on-CVZ-62-Substantial-Impact-on-Future-Resource-Tonnage-Calculations