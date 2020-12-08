Highest Gold Values Discovered to Date on Spearmint's Hammernose Gold Project in the Spences Bridge Gold Belt of British Columbia

Vancouver, December 8, 2020 - Spearmint Resources Inc. (CSE: SPMT) (OTC Pink: SPMTF) (FSE: A2AHL5) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received the sampling results from its phase II work program on the 'Hammernose' Gold Project, located in the Spences Bridge Gold Belt (SBGB) of Southern British Columbia. The Hammernose Gold Project consists of 8,685 acres directly bordering Westhaven Gold Corp.'s Shovelnose Property. A detailed soil geochemical survey was performed by Rio Minerals Limited on the Hammernose Property located south of Merritt BC. Forty-five soil samples were taken on a localized grid of 5 soil lines, with 20m line-separation. Sampling results included several samples returning anomalous gold values with a high value of 132 ppb Au, at the northeast corner of the survey grid.

On July 9, 2020, Westhaven announced drill results that returned 34.00 metres (m) of 1.21 g/t gold (Au) and 3.68 g/t silver (Ag), including: 1.00m of 15.70 g/t Au and 77.50 g/t Ag within 200m of surface at Shovelnose. Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Spearmint may not necessarily be indicative to the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties.

James Nelson, President of Spearmint, stated, "We are very pleased to have discovered our highest gold values to date on the Hammernose Project in BC. These encouraging results will help guide the next phase of work and ultimately assist towards defining the highest priority targets on the Hammernose Project. Spearmint has a robust portfolio of quality projects. The Hammernose is probably our fourth highest priority project currently, behind our Clayton Valley Lithium Clay Project in Nevada, our Goose Gold Project in Newfoundland, and our Perron-East Gold Project in Quebec. In addition to receiving these positive results in BC, we are also eagerly awaiting drill results from the 10-hole drill program on our Clayton Valley Lithium Clay Project in Nevada and are currently active on our Perron-East Gold Project in Quebec in the vicinity of Amex Exploration Inc. The weeks ahead are expected to be very exciting at a time when the TSX Venture and The CSE markets are trading at year highs with strong momentum. Management is extremely optimistic about the remainder of 2020 and into 2021."

Spearmint's Hammernose Property

Mr. Greg Thomson, P.Geo., a director of Spearmint and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained within this news release.

About Spearmint Resources

Spearmint's current projects include the 'Goose' Gold project directly bordering New Found Gold Corp. where Spearmint has sampled up to 973 ppb gold, as well as the 'Clayton Valley Lithium Prospects' in Nevada comprised of two claim blocks totaling 1,160 acres bordering Pure Energy Minerals & Cypress Development Corp. where Spearmint's drill results have intersected Lithium values as high as 1670 ppm Li; the 'Escape Lake North' PGM Project in Ontario consisting of ~4,000 contiguous acres directly bordering Clean Air Metals Inc.; the Case Lake South Cesium Project in Ontario consisting of ~7,300 acres directly bordering Power Metals Corp.'s Case Lake Cesium Property; the River Valley East Platinum-Palladium Prospect in Ontario consisting of approximately 4,700 contiguous acres directly bordering New Age Metals flagship River Valley Platinum Group Metals (PGM) project; the Carscallen West Gold Project in Ontario consisting of a ~2500 contiguous acres in the direct vicinity to Melkior Resources Inc.; the Perron-East Gold Prospects consisting of 5 mineral claim blocks covering 11,608 acres located in the Abitibi greenstone belt of northwestern Quebec in the direct vicinity of Amex Exploration Inc.'s Perron property and past-producing Normetal mine; and the 'Chibougamau Vanadium Prospect' comprising of 15,493 contiguous acres directly bordering the vanadium deposit of BlackRock Metal's (private) Ilmenite vanadium project.

Spearmint's current projects also include a portfolio of prospects in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia; the 'Golden Triangle Gold Prospects' comprising of five separate claims blocks totaling 8,265 acres bordering GT Gold Corp, the 2,397 acre 'NEBA' Gold-Copper Prospects bordering Aben Resources Ltd, and the 'EL North' Nickel-Copper Prospect is a contiguous land package of 1,053 acres in the Eskay Creek Camp bordering Garibaldi Resources Corp., as well as the recent acquisition of the 4,980 acre 'Prickle' property bordering Brixton Metals Corp.

Spearmint's other projects in British Columbia include the 'Safari' Copper-Gold Prospect consisting of 9,007 contiguous acres located in the northern Quesnel Trough in North-Central BC, and the 'Hammernose' Gold Prospect consisting of 8,685 acres directly bordering Westhaven Gold Corp.'s Shovelnose Property in the Spences Bridge Gold Belt located in Southern British Columbia, Canada. Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Spearmint may not necessarily be indicative to the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties.

