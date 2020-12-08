Mason Graphite Director and Second Largest Shareholder Fahad Al-Tamimi Announces Significant Early Support for the Proposed Slate of New Board Nominees

Shareholders representing more than 30% of outstanding Mason Graphite shares have already confirmed their support.

MONTREAL, Dec. 8, 2020 - Fahad Al-Tamimi ("Mr. Al-Tamimi" or the "Concerned Shareholder"), a director and the second largest shareholder of Mason Graphite Inc. (TSX.V: LLG) ("Mason Graphite" or the "Company") holding approximately 9.92% of the outstanding shares, is pleased to announce today that, further to the filing and mailing of Mr. Al-Tamimi's dissident proxy circular dated December 3, 2020, shareholders representing more than 30% of the outstanding common shares of Mason Graphite have confirmed their support for the election of Messrs. Simon Marcotte, Tayfun Eldem, Nav Dhaliwal, Roy McDowall, Peter Damouni and Fahad Al-Tamimi (collectively, the "Concerned Shareholder Nominees"), six highly qualified and competent director nominees, to the Company's Board at the Company's annual meeting of shareholders scheduled to be held at 10:00 a.m. (Montreal time) on Tuesday, December 29, 2020. These shareholders have also confirmed their intention to withhold their votes on the election of Messrs. Gilles Gingras, François Laurin, Guy Chamard and Gaston A. Morin (collectively, the "Management Nominees") to the Company's Board.

"The significant level of support that we have received so far is evidence that Mason Graphite shareholders believe in our plans to put their interests first and to turn the Company around," said Mr. Al-Tamimi. "We will continue to focus on this process in order to build even greater and unequivocal support so that we can end the Company's extremely poor performance and restore the value of all shareholders' investments."

In light of the significant support for the Concerned Shareholder Nominees thus far, and in the interests of shareholder democracy, the Concerned Shareholder fully expects that the Management Nominees will not resort to defensive tactics to further entrench themselves at the expense of Mason Graphite's shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to review the proxy materials and vote the BLUE "universal" form of proxy or BLUE voting instruction form FOR the Concerned Shareholder Nominees and to WITHHOLD on the election of the Management Nominees.

