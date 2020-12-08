Scottie Discovers New Mineralization Trend at Blueberry Zone, Reports Intercepts of 22.3 g/t Gold Over 6.1 m and 8.96 g/t Gold Over 13.7 m

VANCOUVER, Dec. 08, 2020 - Scottie Resources Corp. (“Scottie” or the “Company”) (TSXV: SCOT) is pleased to report new assay results for the Blueberry Zone, including the discovery of a new mineralization trend that runs oblique to the historic Blueberry Vein target. Intersection of multiple high-grade intervals along strike (including 22.3 g/t gold over 6.1 m), define an intensely mineralized gold trend oriented north-south. This new target remains open along strike and depth, with numerous high-grade grab samples delineating a zone that exceeds 800 metres in strike length. The Blueberry Zone is located on the Granduc Road, 2 km north-northeast of the past-producing high-grade Scottie Gold Mine.



CEO, Bradley Rourke commented: “Fantastic drill results in an ideal location! This new Blueberry trend is a near surface target, literally situated on a road. The grades and widths of these results get us extremely excited about the economic potential of the area. Bolstered by the high-grade grab samples from this year, drilling in 2021 will see us aggressively step out along this new trend to establish the full extent of this remarkably large and high-grade system.”

Table 1: Selected results from new drill assays results from the Blueberry Zone.

*true width, is estimated to be 80-90% of interval width

Blueberry Zone

The Bow Property’s Blueberry Zone is located just 2 km NE of the 100% owned, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine located in British Columbia, Canada’s Golden Triangle region. Historic trenching and channel sampling of the Blueberry Vein include results of 103.94 g/t gold over 1.43 metres, and 203.75 g/t over 1.90 metres. Despite high-grade surficial samples and easy road access, the Blueberry Vein has only limited reported drilling. The target was significantly advanced during Scottie’s 2019 drill program when an interval grading 7.44 g/t gold over 34.78 metres was intersected in a new splay off zone of the main Blueberry Vein. The drill results received so far in 2020, coupled with surficial mapping and sampling suggest that this splay is in fact a major N-S mineralizing structure, of which the Blueberry Vein was only a secondary structure. This near surface zone is much wider than pursued in previous exploration models and establishing the orientation and continuity of it was a priority during the 2020 drill program. A total 1609 metres in 11 holes were drilled into the Blueberry Zone during 2020. Future drill campaigns will increasingly step out along strike and at depth to further define the extent and grade of the zone.

Figure 1: Plan view map of 2019 and 2020 drilling of the Blueberry Zone, illustrating the locations of the 11 holes drilled during the 2020 field season, key intercepts, and the projection of the newly discovered N-S mineralizing trend.



Drill holes SR20-40 and -45 were designed confirm that the high-grade mineralizing trend continues to the south of the north-north east oriented Blueberry vein. These two short holes (42.5 and 54.4 metres, respectively) were drilled at -45?, and intercepted near surface mineralization including 67.9 g/t gold and 10.2 g/t silver over 1.93 meters.

Drill hole SR20-48 was designed to test the northern continuity of the N-S trend, as well as the potential extension of the Blueberry Vein structure. The hole successfully intercepted two distinct, high-grade mineralized intervals – correlating well with the targeted structures (Figure 1). At just 18 metres downhole, the interval associated with the N-S structure consisted of strongly sheared and altered quartz-carbonate veins with pyrrhotite stringers occurring parallel to shear fabric, exhibiting pervasive sericite and patchy chlorite alteration; the interval graded 35.8 g/t gold over 2.33 meters. From 56.67 until 70.35 metres an interval hosting a massive, strongly sheared pyrrhotite-carbonate vein was intercepted, located on strike from the projected Blueberry vein, and graded 8.96 g/t gold over 13.68 metres.

Preliminary results from the 2020 mapping and sampling program include numerous high-grade grab samples occurring along a broad N-S trend, south of the Blueberry Vein (Table 2, Figure 2). These results, coupled with multiple historically sampled high-grade showings to the north of the vein (Figure 2), suggest that the potential strike length of the mineralizing trend exceeds 800 meters. Many of the high-grade gold samples are associated with very strong cobalt mineralization, with values in excess of 1% Co (Table 2). Over 60 grab samples from the Blueberry Zone are still pending assay results.

Figure 2: Plan view map illustrating the location of the recent 2019/2020 drilling relative to the N-S trend of high-grade surficial samples.

Table 2: Select preliminary results from 2020 sampling around the Blueberry Zone.

Quality Assurance and Control

Results from samples were analyzed at MSALABS in Langley, Canada (an ISO 9001 accredited facility). The sampling program was undertaken by Company personnel under the direction of Dr. Thomas Mumford. A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing of all samples. Gold was assayed using a fire assay with atomic absorption spectrometry and gravimetric finish when required (+9 g/t Au). Analysis by four acid digestion with 48 element ICP-MS analysis was conducted on all samples with silver and base metal over-limits being re-analyzed by emission spectrometry.

Thomas Mumford, Ph.D., P.Geo and VP Exploration of Scottie, a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the technical information contained in this news release on behalf of the Company.

ABOUT SCOTTIE RESOURCES CORP.

Scottie owns a 100% interest in the high-grade, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine and Bow properties and has the option to purchase a 100% interest in Summit Lake claims which are contiguous with the Scottie Gold Mine property. Scottie also owns 100% interest in the Cambria Project properties and the Sulu property. Scottie Resources holds more than 25,000 ha of mineral claims in the Golden Triangle.

All of the Company’s properties are located in the area known as the Golden Triangle of British Columbia which is among the world’s most prolific mineralized districts.

Further information on Scottie can be found on the Company’s website at http://www.scottieresources.com and at www.sedar.com, or by contacting Bradley Rourke, President and CEO at (250) 877-9902 or Rahim Lakha, Corporate Development at (416) 414-9954.

Forward Looking Statements

