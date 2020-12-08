Gold Lion Commences Drilling at Robber Gulch

Vancouver - December 8, 2020 – Gold Lion Resources Inc. (“Gold Lion” or the “Company”) (CSE:GL) (OTC:GLIOF) (FWB:2BC) (CNSX:GL.CN) is pleased to announce that drill crews have successfully mobilized to site and the Companies’ inaugural RC drilling program on its Robber Gulch Carlin-type gold Property has officially commenced. The results from Gold Lion’s recently completed trenching program are expected to be received in the coming days. Once received, they will be compiled, interpreted, and released to the market.

Program Highlights

- The Robber Gulch Property is ideally located near the town of Burley in southern Idaho. The town of Burley provides excellent infrastructure for the ongoing drill program and all drill sites are accessible by well maintained drill roads. Temperate weather conditions in southern Idaho provide the Company with the opportunity to drill year-round.

- The Company plans to drill as many meters as possible prior to the holiday break. The first planned hole for the program will be drilled from BLM land and will target outcrops on Sawtooth National Forest land where Gold Lion obtained outcrop rock sample results up to 6.49g/t Au (see news release dated July 2, 2020). The reader is cautioned that rock grab samples are selective by nature and may not represent the true grade or style of mineralization across the Property.

The Company is very encouraged by the results obtained on BLM land to date and is now in the process of preparing and submitting a trenching and drilling permit application for the Sawtooth National Forest, where the Company has obtained the best soil sampling and rock sampling results on the Robber Gulch Property to date.

Qualified Person

Agnes Koffyberg, P.Geo., is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 who has reviewed and approved the scientific or technical information in this news release.

About Gold Lion Resources Inc.

Gold Lion Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company actively involved in the exploration of its precious metal focused portfolio including the South Orogrande, Erikson Ridge, Robber Gulch, Cuteye and the Fairview Properties located in Idaho and British Columbia. For more information please visit: https://goldlionresources.com/.

