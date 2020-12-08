Western Magnesium Creates Sales and Corporate Partnerships Division

NEW YORK, December 8, 2020 - Western Magnesium Corp. (TSXV:WMG) (Frankfurt:M1V) (OTC: MLYF) (“Western Magnesium” or the “Company”). Based on management’s timeline for the production of magnesium metal from our commercialized pilot plant, Western Magnesium is pleased to announce we are at a stage in our development to move forward with the creation of the Sales and Corporate Partnerships Division. This division will lead the process of formally engaging with companies in the various industries such as automotive, aerospace, eco-friendly technology companies, the US Government and the Department of Defense, who have a vested interest in the production of magnesium metal.

Leading this division is the winner of the FORD Next Challenge: “Lightweighting” lighting competition, Michael Pickholz, a mechanical engineer with over 30 years’ experience in product development, program management, domestic and international automotive business development. Part of Mr. Pickholz’ mandate is to continue dialogue and to formalize relationships with industries and companies that we are already engaging with.

Mr. Pickholz was the Head of Aftermarket and Innovation Products division for Magneti-Marelli, an international automotive lighting manufacturer. He is highly experienced in engineering, product development, program management, domestic and international automotive business development coupled with an established performance record of accomplishment. His broad technical experience and background, coupled with natural inquisitiveness and vision, enhance a demonstrated ability to develop out-of-the-box, successful solutions, which have lead to the creation and implementation of numerous novel, practical, cost-effective as well as patented technologies such as the production application of Magnesium Thixoformed lamp housings/heat sinks and exposed, external Silicone Optics technologies for automotive exterior LED Lighting.

Mr. Sam Ataya comments, “Mr. Pickholz is the right individual for this position. His background in working with different industries and his knowledge of magnesium metal makes him the ideal candidate to lead the Sales and Corporate Partnerships Division. With the growing demand of this highly soughtafter lightweight material, I look forward to working with him on establishing Western Magnesium as the premier green magnesium metal supplier in the United States.”

In preparation for his role, Mr. Pickholz joined the board of Western Magnesium 2 years ago to start the planning and initiate dialogue with different industries for such time that we were ready to start the Sales and Corporate Partnerships Division. We thank Mr. Pickholz for his time on the board and we look forward to his leadership and the start of his Division.

About Western Magnesium

Western Magnesium's goal is to be a low-cost producer of green, primary magnesium metal, a strategic commodity prized for its strength and light weight. Unlike outdated and costly production processes, Western Magnesium looks to use a continuous silicothermic process to produce magnesium, which significantly reduces labor and energy costs relative to current methods and processes, while being environmentally friendly.

