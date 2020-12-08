Tarku Announces CFO Change

MONTREAL, Dec. 8, 2020 - Tarku Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: TKU) (the "Company" or "Tarku") is pleased to announce that Kyle Appleby has been appointed Chief Financial Officer of the Company in place of Jeff Sheppard effective as of December 1st. Mr. Sheppard who served as CFO and Director of the Company since many years remains Director. The board would like to thank most warmly Mr. Sheppard for his remarkable contributions to the Company as CFO.

Mr. Appleby spent the first 10 years of his career working in public accounting where he worked in both audit and advisory practices working with private companies and investment funds. In 2007 Mr. Appleby left the world of public accounting to focus on providing management and accounting services to public companies across a variety of industries including junior mining, food production, agriculture, cannabis, technology, crypto-currency and others. Mr. Appleby has been the Chief Financial Officer for numerous companies, listed in Canada, US and London and has extensive experience in financial reporting, IPOs, fund raising, and corporate governance. He holds a Chartered Professional Accountant designation and is a member in good standing of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario and Canada. Mr. Appleby is also a director of two other public companies.

About Tarku Resources Ltd. (TSX.V : TKU)

Tarku is an exploration company focused on making new discoveries in favourable mining jurisdictions. In Quebec, Tarku owns 100% on the "Three A's" exploration projects, (Apollo, Admiral and Atlas Projects), in the Matagami greenstone belt, which has been interpreted by management as the eastern extension of the Detour Belt, and which has seen recent exploration successes by Midland Exploration Inc., Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd., Probe Metals Inc. In Arizona, Tarku owns the option to acquire 75% on 20km2 in the Silver Mining District of Tombstone.

