Whitehorse Gold Announces Appointments of Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility and General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

Vancouver, December 8, 2020 - Whitehorse Gold Corp. (TSXV: WHG) ("Whitehorse Gold" or the "Company") announces key executive appointments to expand and strengthen the Company's team and operational capacity. Loralee Johnstone has been appointed as Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility, and Nikki Graham has been appointed as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary.

Ms. Johnstone is a specialist in community and government relations with proven experience in environmental management, permitting, and policies and procedures. Formerly, she was a Manager for the Yukon Environmental and Socio-Economic Assessment Board (YESAB) and the Chair of the Yukon Water Board. She has also successfully negotiated agreements between various mining companies and multiple First Nations in the Yukon and British Columbia. Ms. Johnstone is a born and raised Yukoner and was recently awarded the Yukon Chamber of Mines Member Award from her peers for her outstanding contributions to Sustainable Development.

Ms. Graham is a lawyer who formerly practiced at a Vancouver business law firm in the areas of corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, securities law and general corporate law, with a focus on the mining sector. She is experienced in advising public mining companies active in various Canadian and international jurisdictions. Ms. Graham received her Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Victoria and her Juris Doctor from the University of Calgary.

"We welcome these strong executive additions to our Whitehorse Gold team, who bolster our operational depth and capacity as we continue to advance our Skukum Gold Project in the southern Yukon," stated Kevin Weston, Whitehorse Gold CEO and Director. "Their experience in corporate social responsibility, permitting and corporate governance will assist us in further developing, implementing and monitoring our corporate policies and community and government relations."

Jean Zhang has resigned as Corporate Secretary effective December 7, 2020 but continues as the Company's Chief Financial Officer.

ABOUT WHITEHORSE GOLD CORP.

Whitehorse Gold is focused on its wholly-owned Skukum Gold Project (formerly named the Tagish Lake Gold Project) located in the Whitehorse Mining District of the southern Yukon. The project consists of 1,051 mineral claims covering an area of 170 square kilometres and is located approximately 55 kilometres south of Whitehorse, Yukon, in the Wheaton River Valley region. The project hosts the advanced-stage Skukum Creek, Goddell and Mount Skukum high-grade gold deposits and multiple high-priority exploration targets. The project infrastructure includes an all-weather access road, an all-weather 50-person camp, approximately 4.8 kilometres of underground workings, an extensive surface road network and a previously operating 300-tpd mill along with a tailings management facility and service buildings. Over 140,000 metres of drilling have been previously completed on the project by former operators. Historical underground operations on the Mount Skukum deposit from 1986 to 1988 saw a total of 233,400 tons of ore mined and processed in the plant, recovering approximately 79,750 ounces of gold under a previous operator.

