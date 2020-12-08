Texas Mineral Resources to Present at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference on December 14th

SIERRA BLANCA, Dec. 08, 2020 - via NewMediaWire -- Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (OTCQB: TMRC), an exploration company currently targeting the heavy rare earths, technology metals and a variety of industrial minerals primarily through its Round Top Mountain project in Texas, is pleased to announce it will be presenting at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference on Monday, December 14, 2020 at 11:20-11:40 AM EST. Anthony Marchese, chairman, will be presenting to a virtual conference.



The Main event will feature a new and unique format, with companies presenting for 10 minutes, followed by 10 minutes of Q&A by a panel of investors and analysts.

The Main Event will take place on December 14th and 15th, exclusively on the Sequire Virtual Events platform.

Texas Mineral Resources LD. Micro Main Event Conference Participation:

Presentation Date: Monday, December 14, 2020

Presentation Time: 11:20 to 11:40 EST

Presentation Link: https://ve.mysequire.com/company?company_id=a8f41cb0-b6fb-45a2-b38f-9108713cb572

About Texas Mineral Resources Corp.

Texas Mineral Resources Corp.'s focus is to develop and commercialize, along with its funding and development partner USA Rare Earth LLC, its Round Top heavy-rare earth, technology metals, and industrial minerals project located in Hudspeth County, Texas, 85 miles southeast of El Paso. Additionally, the Company plans on developing alternative sources of strategic minerals through the processing of coal waste and other related materials as well as developing other domestic mining projects in more traditional metals. The Company’s common stock trades on the OTCQB U.S. tier under the symbol “TMRC.”

