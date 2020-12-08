Meryllion Resources Corp. Announces Share Consolidation

Toronto, December 8, 2020 - Meryllion Resources Corp. (CSE: MYR) ("Meryllion" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has authorized the implementation of the consolidation (the "Consolidation") of the Corporation's issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-Consolidation common share for every ten (10) pre-Consolidation common shares, the whole effective as of December 11, 2020 (the "Effective Date").

The Consolidation was approved by the shareholders of the Corporation at the annual and special meeting of shareholders held on October 27, 2020.

The Corporation currently has 91,148,420 common shares issued and outstanding. Following the Consolidation, there will be approximately 9,114,842 common shares issued and outstanding. However, no fractional shares will be issued. All fractions of common shares post-Consolidation will be rounded down to the next lowest whole number if the first decimal place is less than five and rounded up to the next highest whole number if the first decimal place is five or greater.

The Corporation's common shares are expected to begin trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange on a post-Consolidation basis when markets open on December 10, 2020.

The new ISIN and CUSIP numbers for the post-Consolidation common shares are CA59047T2065 and 59047T206, respectively. The Corporation's name and stock symbol will remain unchanged.

Registered shareholders of record as at the Effective Date will receive a letter of transmittal from the Corporation's transfer agent providing instructions for the exchange of their common shares as soon as practicable following the Effective Date.

Non-registered shareholders holding common shares through an intermediary (a securities broker, dealer, bank or financial institution) should be aware that the intermediary may have different procedures for processing the Consolidation than those that will be put in place by the Corporation for registered shareholders. If shareholders hold their common shares through intermediaries and have questions in this regard, they are encouraged to contact their intermediaries.

For further information please contact:

Mr. Jeremy Edelman

Director and Chief Executive Officer

Meryllion Resources Corp.

E: jeremy@edelman.cc

