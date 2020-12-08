Updating Press Release

VANCOUVER, Dec. 08, 2020 - Further to its press release of earlier today, Ceylon Graphite Corp. (“Ceylon Graphite” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: CYL) (OTC: CYLYF) (FSE: CCY) would like to clarify the information disseminated with respect to the research report (the “Report”) prepared by Christopher Ecclestone of Hallgarten & Company.



The Company has removed the link to the report from its website and does not endorse the buy recommendation contained in the Report. The market price for the Company’s shares could be subject to wide fluctuations and the Company does not provide any guidance or assurance of the future price of its securities.

Hallgarten & Company has acted as a strategic consultant to Ceylon Graphite and has been compensated for those services in the past, including the preparation of the Report, but it does not hold any stock in the company, nor does it have the right to hold any stock in the future.

