Western Gold Announces Grant of Stock Options

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland, Dec. 8, 2020 - Western Gold Exploration Ltd. (TSX-V: WGLD) (the "Company") announces the grant of incentive stock options to acquire a total of 1,775,000 common shares ("Common Shares") of the Company at an exercise price of $0.50 per share, such options to vest as to one-half immediately and the remaining one-half on December 8, 2021. The options expire five years from the date of grant. Options to acquire 1,500,000 Common Shares were granted to directors and officers of the Company and options to acquire 275,000 Common Shares were granted to consultants of the Company.

About Western Gold Exploration

The Company is an exploration company that is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "WGLD". The Company is focused on the exploration of mineral properties in Western Scotland and discovering new opportunities in the Dalradian Belt, targeting historic mines with gold and copper occurrences in the area to develop an initial resource estimate. Preliminary prospects include the Stronchullin mine, Gossan Burn and Allt Dearg which are all located in the Knapdale District.

Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the Company's profile.

