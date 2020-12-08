CORRECTION: Vior Announces Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders

This press release replaces the press release disseminated December 8, 2020 at 8:45AM ET. The press release contained incorrect information in the first paragraph. The corrected press release is below:

MONTREAL, December 8, 2020 - SOCIÉTÉ D'EXPLORATION MINIÈRE Vior Inc. ("Vior" or the "Corporation"), (TSXV:VIO)(FRANKFURT:VL51) announces that, as per the notice dated November 5, 2020, it will host its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders ("Meeting") on Wednesday December 9, 2020 at 13h30 (eastern time) in a virtual format due to the ongoing public health concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vior therefore welcomes all registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders who wish to participate to the online Meeting to do so by joining the live webcast available at:

https://ca1se.voxco.com/SE/?st=imZLd8veiGgU2qX%2BAB6jh1X%2BcRcm3dQg26IBE7LDgio%3D

About Vior

Vior is a junior mining exploration company based in Quebec whose corporate strategy is to generate, explore, and develop high quality projects in proven and favourable mining jurisdictions in North America. Through the years, Vior's management and technical team have demonstrated their ability to discover several gold deposits and many high-quality mineral prospects.

For further information, please contact:

Mark Fedosiewich

President and CEO

Tel.: 613-898-5052

mfedosiewich@vior.ca

Website: www.vior.ca

SEDAR: Société d'exploration minière Vior Inc.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the Policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially from targeted results. Such risks and uncertainties include those described in Vior's periodic reports including the annual report or in the filings made by Vior from time to time with securities regulatory authorities.

SOURCE: Société d'exploration minière Vior Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/620024/CORRECTION-Vior-Announces-Virtual-Annual-Meeting-of-Shareholders