Blind Creek Resources - Name Change

Vancouver, BC – TheNewswire - December 8, 2020 - Blind Creek Resources Ltd. (the “Company”) (TSXV:BCK) is pleased to announce that it has received TSX Venture Exchange approval for a name change to Blende Silver Corp. The name change was approved by the Company’s board of directors on November 16, 2020 to better reflect the Company’s flagship property, the Blende Deposit, located in north-central Yukon.

The name change will be effective December 10, 2020. The new trading symbol will be “BAG:TSX-V” and new ISIN/CUSIP numbers for the common shares will be CA09352R1055 / 09352R105 respectively.

On December 10th the new trading symbol will be BAG (B = Blende and AG = Silver). The new website www.blendesilver.ca will be available shortly.

About Blind Creek Resources Ltd.

Blind Creek is a Vancouver-based junior resource company focused on lead-zinc-silver project acquisition, exploration and development. The Company's flagship property is the Blende Deposit in north-central Yukon. The property is 100% owned, winter-road accessible 5,345 ha and situated 63 km northeast of Keno Hill, Yukon. The property is the largest carbonate-hosted Ag-Zn-Pb deposit in Yukon and one of the largest undeveloped Ag-Zn-Pb deposits in Western Canada. The property has had more than $9.2M in past exploration ($5.2M by Blind Creek); including 25,195 meters of drilling in 132 drillholes.

